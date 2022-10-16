Greg Taylor comes off like a guy who’s about to get married for the first time. He’s pretty sure he knows what he’s getting into but there’s enough unknown territory to still be cautious, maybe even nervous.
It’s understandable, but he’s all-in.
Taylor is one of two candidates for the open Pima Community College Board seat in District 4, which includes Green Valley and part of Sahuarita. Nick Pierson, who I wrote about last week, is the other candidate in the nonpartisan race. The winner will sit on the volunteer board for six years. That’s longer than a lot of marriages last.
Taylor is a Stanford grad, lives on Tucson’s east side and is in his first run for public office. He comes off as well-informed and even-keeled.
His day job is with Arizona Complete Health, a health insurer that covers Medicaid, Medicare and such. He has seen up close the effects of “the great resignation” of the past couple of years — his industry has a hard time finding nurses, techs and filling almost any medical-related job.
He thinks PCC can step in the gap with this and a lot of other industries.
Before we get to the issues, we tackled what a lot of people think is the biggest problem facing the five-member board: themselves. They’re often at odds, casting a lot of 3-2 votes. Board meetings are openly hostile with plenty of name-calling, accusations and whining. Hard to watch, really.
It could get worse, with the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits colleges, putting them on notice to get their act together.
“If there’s any risk to the college being successful right now, it’s that the board can’t seem to figure out how to come together to work cohesively toward the benefit of the college right now,” Taylor said. He points to last Wednesday’s board meeting.
“There are two members of that board, I don’t know if it’s willful or they don’t understand the rules, the policies and procedures, it was just on full display yesterday. Not following parliamentary procedure in any way, shape or form, not knowing how to navigate to address issues, advocating for things that the board should be neutral on until they’re brought in front of the board to be able to find all the facts and rule on, and not that long ago there was letter from the Attorney General citing multiple open meetings law violations.”
Taylor chooses his words carefully, not wanting to be dragged into the middle of it. He’s confident he can help the board find common ground.
On some of the issues:
•He wants a focus on PCC’s Center of Excellence in Health Professions (PCC has several Centers of Excellence; this is new, at the West Campus). It’s practical to do so — there is need and there are people who want career training. “If you talk to those business owners, they’re desperate for workers.”
•Enrollment: It has dropped over the years but is bouncing back. Taylor ties a lot of it to “the things going on with the previous chancellor,” Roy Flores. COVID didn’t help, but enrollment was on its way down already. But Pima’s on its way back, and Taylor credits Lee Lambert, who was hired as chancellor in 2013 and has had a strong focus on career and tech. “I don’t think Pima’s ever been in a place where it’s been working this closely with business to make sure that people are career-ready — whether it’s the auto partnership with Ford or the a/c repair partnership with Trane and so many others so as soon as those students graduate, they’re immediately employable in those fields.”
•Taylor cites a 26% increase in high school students enrolled in dual-credit programs — earning college credit before you’re out of high school. “It’s an incredible pipeline for students to come in” whether they’re headed to a university or career/technical.
— Dan Shearer