Green Valley Recreation, trying to dig out from three of the unhealthiest years in its history, took the “death by a thousands cuts” path again last week.
That’s when they whispered three little words that nobody’s ready to embrace: “Just trust us.”
The issue? The search for a new CEO. And as soon as they find one, they’ll let you know.
Members aren’t a part of the process, and that’s a bad call for lots of reasons.
First, let’s acknowledge that the committee and board can do whatever they want. GVR is a private organization, not subject to public records requests, transparency or open meetings.
But there’s a bigger question here: Sure, you can do it that way, but what’s best for the membership?
The committee says they can’t share any information because the search firm they hired requires anonymity for all candidates.
That sounds reasonable on the surface — there could be trouble if your boss finds out you’re job hunting.
But why is GVR letting a search firm make such a crucial decision affecting every (dues-paying) member? They should have hired one that didn’t insist on candidate anonymity — and there are plenty.
They used one when GVR last looked for a CEO in 2013. There were 97 candidates, and nobody wanted to see all those names. Or even the top 10.
But when it came down to two, yes, we want to see the names, meet the candidates, know their backgrounds and ask them questions. And not just the committee.
Everybody.
Why? Because of what happened next. One of the CEO candidates had been accused by a national non-profit of looting its assets to establish a separate, competing non-profit.
I still recall him arrogantly telling us that he’d answer our questions about it “after I get the job.”
That never happened because our readers picked up the paper, read about his background and marched into a meet-and-greet with him to ask a lot of questions.
How this guy and his history got past the blue-ribbon committee is anybody’s guess.
We had the same situation in 2014, when Sahuarita was picking a police chief. The town announced the names of three finalists (they’re a public entity; they had to) and in about five minutes we’d managed to dig up some history on one of them that tanked his chances.
Nobody would have known had they not made the names public ahead of time and simply trusted the search committee.
So what are we left with? They have three finalists but we’ll know just one name at the end of this, the new CEO.
We can only hope the committee has done some serious vetting and we get no surprises. (Can you imagine the mess in trying to buy out a candidate who hasn’t even moved here yet? And, no, we’re not above saying, “We told you so” if that happens. In really big type.)
Then there’s the elephant in the room.
Who’s going to trust a CEO who doesn’t think it important enough to meet real people and answer their questions?
We elect boards and give committees authority and power to do a job for us. Most of the time we can just wind them up and let them go. But not on something this big. The members must be part of the process.
But GVR has blown it; the contract with the search firm ensured that. Even if they hire a stellar candidate, they’ve lost.