Nina Campfield is pitching another fit.
Campfield serves on the GVR Board of Directors and chairs the Board Affairs Committee.
When she’s not roughing up the audience at committee meetings she’s busy scribbling mindless proposals for the board to consider. But her latest stretches beyond foolish into flat-out dangerous territory. Because it targets you and it targets our newspaper.
In short, Campfield doesn’t like the press scrutiny GVR has earned over the past couple of years and wants to bar the media from all GVR properties.
The proposal she sent to the board to consider at today's 2 p.m. meeting includes a recommendation to “eliminate any media public access to any of its facilities and programs."
Eliminate access, not limit it.
Why? According to her recommendation, “The nature of access by local media has not been in the best interest of the Corporation or its members.”
We'll have to give her that one. The board majority’s misdeeds — accurately and thoroughly chronicled in our newspaper — don’t make them look very good. But instead of getting their house in order, Campfield wants to muzzle the press and cut off your source of information.
It’s so much easier to be a dictator when nobody opposes you.
Under Campfield’s plan, which she is asking the CEO and staff to put into policy-speak, media would be barred from “meeting rooms, sports courts, fitness centers and pools/spas.” Then, in capital letters (which is the literary world’s way of screaming), she writes: “MEETING ROOMS INCLUDE THE BALLROOM AT WEST CENTER FOR MEETINGS!”
Probably because that’s where a lot of the chaos of the past couple of years took root. If Campfield had her way, you wouldn’t have read these stories in our paper:
•The board deciding not to purchase a necessary parking lot along with the Canoa Clubhouse despite having a great deal on the table. Instead, it concocted a plan to have the parking lot gifted to the GVR Foundation, then bought it back, squandering at least $100,000 of member dues.
•The board named the Pickleball Center for former CEO Kent Blumenthal in closed-door executive session when it should have been done in an open meeting. The former board president acknowledged his abuse of executive session after we challenged him on it. By then, it was a done deal.
•The board leaders claimed the company helping GVR find a new CEO demanded confidentiality for the finalists when, in fact, it did not.
•The board shut out some of its own members from the CEO hiring process by limiting and vetting questions for the final candidates and announcing the new CEO to the public without informing all the directors first.
•We reported on an unsuccessful attempt to oust the board president in January 2021 for poor leadership decisions — many described above.
•We reported on three complaints filed against Campfield and board president Mike Zelenak stemming from an incident at a committee meeting in January. Friends of GVR-aligned board members saved their bacon on that one — behind closed doors.
Nina Campfield did not want you to know any of this, and now she’s trying to make sure you won’t in the future.
GVR attempted this once before. They had a communications director who’d come from the corporate world and decided the press should alert them every time we set foot on their land. I went through my calendar and told her we’d been on GVR properties 21 times the previous week. Do you really want us to call you when we’re going to the Clay Studio to do a feature story? Or to Desert Hills rec center to cover a Green Valley Fire District promotion ceremony? No thanks, we won’t be coming by anymore, I said. For anything.
Five minutes later I received a call from the CEO at the time and the restriction ended as quickly as it started.
Campfield makes the point that GVR is a private organization and must protect its members. That’s insincere. GVR includes about 80 percent of Green Valley. It's best described as a quasi-public organization and many board decisions affect members' finances. And in Green Valley, most people rely on our newspaper to tell them what’s going on.
What Campfield really wants to accomplish is to cut off your access to the only objective reporting out there on GVR.
Because Nina doesn’t like to be embarrassed.
Nina doesn’t like to be challenged.
Nina doesn’t like the media getting in her way.
Next steps
Campfield’s blatant push to continue her destructive ways outside the scope of the media (and, therefore, you) is as insulting as it is unethical. What's worse is that she wants to get it done by March 23, the final day in office for the current Friends-dominated board. My guess is she fears a shellacking in the election.
But the ballot box is one place where it's OK to silence a voice, so we trust members will do their homework, listen to or attend today's meeting at the West Center, and vote.
In the end, our newspaper will work with whoever voters put into office. I just wonder whether they’ll work with us.
— Dan Shearer