One month ago today, my brother Pat arrived in Ukraine for his third trip since the war broke out nearly a year ago. Since then, he has crisscrossed the country on several 12- to 14-hour trips delivering supplies, people and animals that have taken him to the front lines in the east, to Poland and into some of the hardest-hit cities in the country. Rumors swirl of an impending coming  offensive by the Russians.

The story is best told in his own words in WhatsApp messages to his family. He also posts on Facebook. These are random and don't do the hard work justice, but you’ll get a sense of what he’s up to. His deliveries included a two-ton generator that, to be honest, he smuggled over a foreign border for a hospital in Odessa. Here’s the funny part: customs agents missed the generator but determined he was over the 50-gram limit on chewing tobacco.



