One month ago today, my brother Pat arrived in Ukraine for his third trip since the war broke out nearly a year ago. Since then, he has crisscrossed the country on several 12- to 14-hour trips delivering supplies, people and animals that have taken him to the front lines in the east, to Poland and into some of the hardest-hit cities in the country. Rumors swirl of an impending coming offensive by the Russians.
The story is best told in his own words in WhatsApp messages to his family. He also posts on Facebook. These are random and don't do the hard work justice, but you’ll get a sense of what he’s up to. His deliveries included a two-ton generator that, to be honest, he smuggled over a foreign border for a hospital in Odessa. Here’s the funny part: customs agents missed the generator but determined he was over the 50-gram limit on chewing tobacco.
Jan. 29: “We made it to the hospital safe! (He took the man in the photo here.) But I just found out that the hotel I stayed in for four nights in Zaporozhye was hit 2 days after I left. I swear Putin is trying to get me! It wasn't bad, but blew out windows and some damage to the roof.”
Jan. 31: I am heading to Lviv to pick up more supplies that are needed badly down in (city) for a bunch of people they pulled out of some villages near heavy fighting. So it's like 14 hours there and maybe 12 back…”
Feb. 4: “I made it to the small village outside of (city). This is probably the first time in a long time that I have cried since I have been here. I have seen the dead and it's sad, even children, but seeing the living when they remind you of someone you love is just too much! I saw this little boy (see photo) and he reminded me of my grandson and I lost it. I was able to get away until I got it together.”
Feb. 4: “This village has become a hub for refugees walking out of places like (two cities) and all the surrounding villages. Thousands streaming in carrying bags with all they have left. When I got there, you would think I was a liberating army. They had nothing left in the shelter. When they saw the adult diapers, they thanked God.”
• “They told me that the senior citizens get about 2000 UAH a month and have to spend 800 just for diapers. 2000 UAH is $54.” At a small family restaurant, Pat wrote: “The lady brought all this food for me and said it was free because Americans help so much. I left twice the cost under my plate when I left.”
•Pat is in touch with people in Russia: “They are convinced that we intend to invade them and change their lives. I have tried (to convince them otherwise). They say it's all a lie. Putin is a great leader trying to protect his people.”
Feb. 6: “I would have said yesterday that my chances of making it back to Lviv were about 30%, I now have 1st, 3rd, 5th and 6th gears (in his van) and it sounded like a spoon in a garbage disposal, but 2 hours out of Lviv, it spit out a chunk of metal that apparently I didn't need and now it's running pretty good.”
•Dropping off 3 wheelchairs now. (He earlier in the week dropped the two-ton generator at a hospital in Odessa and several smaller ones at other sites, including a veterinarian’s office.)
• “Day 3 on these clothes, I think it will hit day 5 before I get to wash anything…”
• “The kid at the (hotel check-in) desk says it should be safe tonight because they already bombed them today.”
I have been in touch with Scott Lamb, the other man on the panel at our ShelterBox event at CPAC on Jan. 10. Scott is doing well, connected with a security group and busy in the east. One of the skills he brought to the table: He’s the lone person in his group who can drive a stick shift.
