That awful stench you might have smelled last week came from the shoes of the Pima County Democratic Party.
Because they really stepped in it.
The Dems, led by Chair Bonnie Heidler, released a convoluted, “where the heck did this come from” memo targeting one of their own, County Supervisor Sharon Bronson.
It was as laughable as it was pathetic.
The group attempted to take Bronson apart for having the nerve to question another one of their own, County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly.
Bronson and Supervisor Steve Christy questioned at a recent meeting whether the Recorder’s Office had the time and expertise to introduce major voting-site changes for this year’s elections. They were legitimate concers, and it’s their job to make sure the county has its bases covered.
In our story on that meeting we quoted Bronson: “I think we’re making a mistake that we will regret. We have no Elections Director at this point, we have a new Recorder who has not had the experience and has all new staff members who have not had the experience of running an election, and I fear that this is not headed in a good direction."
The Democrats were triggered.
It only took two sentences in their April 12 memo to the Board of Supervisors to whip out the overplayed race card: “The fact that Ms. Bronson was a White woman demeaning an Indigenous woman raised the specter of racism, increasing the pain.”
Huh? Who “raised the specter,” and just exactly what are they talking about? They never say.
An accusation of racism is a political tactic to neutralize the opponent by putting them on the defensive. It often works, but it was a misfire this time because Bronson has a 20-year record of being anything but.
The Democrats go on to trumpet their commitment to “our bedrock value that all people, no matter who we are, our color or race or where we come from, have the human right to be treated with respect.”
While we all agree with that, the memo — which drops in buzzwords like “demeaning” and “hurtful” — was utterly out of left field.
What was their real message?
•Never question a woman.
•Never question a minority.
•Never question a fellow Democrat.
•Sit down and shut up.
It’s the Democratic version of Donald Trump’s “crush, kill, destroy” ethos.
For a while, that strategy worked. People — especially white men — were reluctant to speak up for fear of being accused of misogyny, racism or privilege. But the accusations are delivered so frequently and without evidence that they only seem to strike a cord anymore with angry college students, Hollywood and Democrats who write memos by committee.
When it comes to questioning our elected leaders, none gets a pass because of sex or color.
Cazares-Kelly would be the first to agree, and deserves the final word on this. In fact, she delivered it with professionalism and clarity in a Q&A we published in February to give her a chance to address the board’s concerns.
In her answers, she had every opportunity to bring up race, “pain” and all the overwrought emotions the Pima County Democrats apparently are drowning in.
But she didn’t. Cazares-Kelly explained how the changes would roll out, why she was confident they would be a success and applauded her team’s work thus far. She also said she was sorry it had turned political.
She’s right, and none are more guilty of it than her own party in an embarrassing memo that was roundly dismissed as quickly as it was released.
Bronson and Christy did their jobs by raising questions. It’s the County Democrats who couldn’t accept the process and took the political low road to get even. It didn’t work.
— Dan Shearer