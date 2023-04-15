This week marks 100 days in office for U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, and on Tuesday he made his first official visit to Green Valley.
The freshman congressman met with a group mostly made up of local leaders as part of a listening tour of sorts. No press allowed, and we didn’t fight him on it — we know some people clam up when we’re around and this wasn’t worth going to the wall for. This time.
I spoke with him after the meeting.
Ciscomani, a Republican, was Gov. Ducey’s point man for Mexico and Southern Arizona but that didn’t get him much front-row experience with Tuesday’s topics: Medicare, Social Security and all the challenges of growing old.
But he came into the conversation with a recently acquired education on the medical system —his parents turn 65 this year and are dealing with health issues.
“The more I learn, the more I realize I have to learn,” he said of meeting with small groups across the five counties in District 6. “The reality is that some of us have more expertise on some topics than the others and that’s OK. Mine comes in immigration and border security and more on the economy side of things. And then you look at other issues where you need to have an amazing staff that can help you get smarter on this. But nothing beats seeing the people you represent face to face and that’s what we did here this morning.”
And what did he hear?
•Transportation might be the biggest issue — getting to doctor appointments, the store or anywhere. Ciscomani said this surprised him.
•Homelessness — another big surprise. We need an honest definition of “homeless” before entering into this conversation but suffice it to say hearing that some people in Green Valley are living in their vehicles was unsettling to him.
•People want the Green Valley hospital back, and under strong ownership.
•The level of volunteerism in Green Valley is an example to be followed he says. It doesn’t work without the volunteers.
•Lots of concerns over whether Social Security and Medicare will remain solvent.
And what about that? Ciscomani calls solvency a top priority, and rejects the narrative that Republicans want to take an ax to the programs. So, apparently, does President Biden.
“After the State of the Union when it was pretty clear that both sides wanted the same thing, that took that talking point away from some who wanted to lie about it,” Ciscomani said.
That’s a reference to Biden’s assertion during his speech that the GOP was going after those programs. He was shouted down (and shouted at) by Republicans and quickly backed off, saying, “Apparently, it’s not going to be a problem.”
Ciscomani, just three months into all of this, knows that battle isn’t really over and that others are just around the corner.
“A big part of it is political, as we are —unbelievable so —already in a 2024 cycle of election,” he said.
No kidding. A day after we talked, Kristen Engel tossed her hat back into the ring. Ciscomani’s Democratic rival in the 2022 general election plans to meet him there again in 2024.
While campaigning and fundraising never end, Ciscomani says he’s focused on hearing about the issues from the people he serves. So far, so good, he says.
“I’m very encouraged,” he said after his Green Valley meeting. “I feel like I’m walking away a smarter guy.”
