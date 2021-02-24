I had every intention of staying out of the GVR election. Life has enough headaches.
We printed a thorough Q&A on Sunday, told you about the taped candidate interviews on the GVR website, and have made sure that you're aware of any election events we know about.
But when an internal GVR document showed up on a social media site last week in an effort to discredit a candidate, those who saw it were only getting half the story. Here's the rest.
The document was written by Thom K. Cope, an attorney hired by GVR in 2019 to investigate allegations of harassment against board member Carol Crothers. The document was leaked outside the organization, but not to the newspaper this time. Probably because they knew we’d never publish it -- even though I was aware of what was going on nearly two years ago.
Why weren’t we interested?
Let’s start with the allegations by the GVR staff. They mushroomed out of an email back-and-forth between Crothers and a staff member over the availability of meeting rooms at GVR centers. Crothers was frustrated that some rooms were not available even though they weren’t in use when she checked them. She wanted to know why.
The GVR staff could have simply explained it (there are many good reasons) and been done with it. Instead, Crothers received a petty, condescending, snide half-response to her questions.
This led to allegations that Crothers was overstepping the boundaries as a board member and that some people on the staff felt harassed. (From the internal emails I read, Crothers had the better argument for being a victim of harassment.)
The attorney was called in and conducted a half-baked investigation. According to his two-page report, he spoke to one person, read a few emails condemning Crothers, flipped through his law books and wrote up his findings. Thorough work, for sure.
He wrote that “it appears” Crothers was injecting herself into the daily operations of GVR (that’s the CEO’s job) and had “created an environment of fear and harassment, so that staff are afraid of her and feel threatened if they don’t do as she orders.”
Cope was careful to hit all the hot-button words — fear, harassment and that all-important “created an environment.”
All of it baloney, according to the many internal emails I've read on this.
What were they truly feeling? Well, probably the same way CEO Kent Blumenthal did in his last two awful years — they didn’t like to be questioned and certainly didn’t like to have their work scrutinized. The tail (staff) enjoyed wagging the dog (GVR board), and when Crothers and a few others showed up, that was over.
Frustration over no longer calling the shots without being challenged finally drove Blumenthal to quit. It drove the staff to retaliate, and Crothers was set up.
While it's not the board's job to direct staff, it is their job to challenge decisions, check the figures, consider options and protect the interests of members.
Had Cope spoken to Crothers — he didn’t bother — he’d have heard another side of what was going on inside the organization. His "investigation" was incomplete and GVR didn't question it.
Why? Because it gave them exactly what they needed to make Crothers look bad and push for her resignation.
Before we go on, let’s be honest about Carol Crothers. She is tough. She asks a lot of questions. She wants to see reports and documents, sometimes from years back. She can make you want to bang your head against the table.
She’s also really bad at signing on with the status quo.
Crothers and other members of the GVR board were often stonewalled by GVR administrators slow-walking their requests for information, declining to answer questions and — in meeting after meeting after meeting — failing to address the concerns of the board. By this time, the “pro-Kent” people had lost the board majority but were working from the inside to thwart every effort by the other directors.
Crothers and others were understandably unhappy about it and I wouldn't be surprised if their frustration got the better of them at times. I also wouldn't blame them.
As for the harassment investigation, there are a couple of things you should know. First, Crothers herself insisted it be done. Second, the board dismissed the allegations as being without merit during a closed-door executive session.
There was smoke but there was no fire.
So how did Cope's report end up online last week? We’ll need to ask Nina Campfield that. I tried but she didn't answer an emailed request to talk.
Campfield is a former board member, a current GVR candidate and the one who posted the report on NextDoor.com. She apparently had second thoughts and pulled it off the site but not before somebody got a screen shot.
Maybe Campfield realized it wouldn’t look good for a board candidate to post confidential internal documents. Or that somebody would call out a weak investigation by the attorney. Or point out that there was no action taken against Crothers. Or that the entire episode was bogus yet Campfield was trying to capitalize on it.
Campfield isn’t the only one out for Crothers. Cope’s report along with other internal documents made the rounds. Copies were mailed to me and two others at the paper in mid-January, and I know of several other people around town who received it. Sent anonymously, of course.
Who wants to make sure Carol Crothers doesn’t win a board seat? Lots of people, including the Rogue’s Gallery that taunted her from the audience when she was GVR president and those who signed a complaint against her in October 2018 that made 18 specious claims.
The election drags on for another month and I doubt we've seen the last of the mud-slinging. For me, though, the biggest question is why Carol Crothers wants to step back into the snake pit.