I strive to be an informed independent and feel compelled to respond to the Fox News bashing I read/hear, including in the Green Valley News editorial pages.

Fox News bashers need to recognize Fox News gets a lot correct that the liberal media gets wrong. No news organization is perfect, but Fox News is needed as a check/balance on liberal news just as liberal media serves as a check/balance on Fox News.

As for what liberal media has gotten wrong, misled and/or ignored, include Russia collusion, Steele dossier, Hunter Biden laptop, Florida anti-grooming kids bill (incorrectly termed “Don’t Say Gay" bill), Clinton emails, source of COVID, COVID vaccine efficacy, inflation being transitory, inflation being a good thing, several Democrats on Jan. 6 commissions opposed certifying past POTUS elections, violence and property damage with antifa/BLM protests, person arrested with goal of killing Supreme Court justice, etc.

As a note, many of the liberal media has even awarded journalism prizes for "fake news," and many have also failed to correct the record — and those that have, mostly buried those corrections (as compared to their, now proven false, reporting).

Herman Schultz

Green Valley



