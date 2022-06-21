I strive to be an informed independent and feel compelled to respond to the Fox News bashing I read/hear, including in the Green Valley News editorial pages.
Fox News bashers need to recognize Fox News gets a lot correct that the liberal media gets wrong. No news organization is perfect, but Fox News is needed as a check/balance on liberal news just as liberal media serves as a check/balance on Fox News.
As for what liberal media has gotten wrong, misled and/or ignored, include Russia collusion, Steele dossier, Hunter Biden laptop, Florida anti-grooming kids bill (incorrectly termed “Don’t Say Gay" bill), Clinton emails, source of COVID, COVID vaccine efficacy, inflation being transitory, inflation being a good thing, several Democrats on Jan. 6 commissions opposed certifying past POTUS elections, violence and property damage with antifa/BLM protests, person arrested with goal of killing Supreme Court justice, etc.
As a note, many of the liberal media has even awarded journalism prizes for "fake news," and many have also failed to correct the record — and those that have, mostly buried those corrections (as compared to their, now proven false, reporting).
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone