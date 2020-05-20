If you and your family have been a causality of the invisible enemy, the COVID-19 virus, brought here by China, help is on the way.
If you and your family are sitting down to a dinner of fresh vegetables, potatoes, meat/poultry, and salad, take a moment to thank President Donald J. Trump. We should also thank the USDA, the U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and the Farm Bureau of America for their assistance in drafting the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program, designed to assist local food banks in putting food on our tables to feed families.
In these times of uncertainty, we must be genuinely thankful for the assistance. Please contact your local community bank for the details.
Kathleen Wishnick, Ed.D.
Arivaca