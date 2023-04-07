This year, for the fourth time in recent history, Arizona public schools faced a potential shutdown when education funding exceeded the aggregate expenditure limit (AEL).

The AEL was added to our state’s Constitution in 1980, and limits the amount of funding for public district schools regardless of what has been allocated and approved in the annual state budget. The limit fluctuates each year as it is calculated using a formula based on the previous year’s state total student population and on changes in inflation.



Henne Queisser lives in Green Valley.

