This year, for the fourth time in recent history, Arizona public schools faced a potential shutdown when education funding exceeded the aggregate expenditure limit (AEL).
The AEL was added to our state’s Constitution in 1980, and limits the amount of funding for public district schools regardless of what has been allocated and approved in the annual state budget. The limit fluctuates each year as it is calculated using a formula based on the previous year’s state total student population and on changes in inflation.
The AEL has been triggered due to a number of factors which have increased educational costs over 1980 levels. For example:
• Special education costs have increased enormously as a result of federal and state mandates. The AEL does not factor in the extra costs involved in educating students with disabilities.
• Capital funding cuts from the recession are being restored.
• Teachers were given a 20% salary increase by 2020 state legislation.
• For decades, the income from Prop. 301, a sales tax that helps fund education, was exempt from the AEL, but the Legislature failed to include that exemption when the law was renewed in 2018. This lack of exemption has resulted in $600-800 million of funding now being included in the AEL.
The way the AEL is implemented results in schools facing massive cuts around the last quarter of the school year. This year the cuts would have topped $1 billion.
According to Chris Kotterman, director of governmental relations for Arizona School Boards Association “…school districts have to be able to budget based on what the Legislature appropriates to them. There should not be a secondary point three-fourths of the way through the school year where a different legislature can effectively ex-appropriate funding from the schools.”
The AEL can be waived by an affirmative vote of two-thirds of each house of the state Legislature. However, this year, the waiver became a political football, and the waiver wasn’t passed until the last minute. This type of maneuvering creates much uncertainty for school administrators and staff, pushing some teachers and support staff to look for more stable work environments elsewhere.
When the budget was approved last year, legislators promised to address a permanent fix to the expenditure limit before the end of the session. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
The state Legislature is now near the end of its term this year and no action has occurred to address a long-term solution for this problem. Let’s encourage our governor, Katie Hobbs, to call a special session specifically to pass a permanent fix for this recurrent problem.
Thank you for supporting our public district schools!
