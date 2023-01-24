One must always remember as E.B. Hall once wrote, "I may disagree with what you say but will defend the death your right to say it."
Most people have read about the tragedy in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on the set of the movie "Rust."
Alec Baldwin, the main character and producer of the movie, shot and killed one person on the set and seriously injured another. He discharged a firearm that was ostensibly unloaded.
One must always remember that it is never the arrow, but the archer. Baldwin, despite his pleadings and tears that it was an accident, failed to grasp one of the basic tenets of firearm safety: Always keep the firearm in a safe direction.
One should never point a firearm at another person. Baldwin claims he "never pulled the trigger." How could this tragedy have happened? The truth is he pointed the gun at a cinematographer who was killed and another person on the set was injured. Involuntary manslaughter charges have been filed. Baldwin had a responsibility as producer to provide safety and clearly, arrogantly neglected the basic rules of firearms safety.
Will this be another O..J Simpson? We shall see. If exonerated he will have to live with this tragedy.
