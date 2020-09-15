In response to “Can’t remain silent,” Sept. 9.
Being a man of the cloth, it seems strange how an individual “can’t remain silent” when it comes to the moral, ethical and godless stance of most on the liberal left. The Bible refers to a time when people will not tolerate “sound doctrine,” but will heap to themselves teachers having itching ears… (men pleasers).
If President Trump walked on the water, many on the left would say it’s because he didn’t know how to swim! We as Americans are living in a house divided, and a house or a nation divided cannot stand.
God bless America, vote your faith.
Richard Bloxton Sr.
Amado