President Biden had the opportunity to demonstrate his Commander in Chief leadership to Americans and the entire world. He failed. The Chinese sent a balloon to probe. Its only mission was to gather intelligence on our military assets and their readiness and transmit the information back to their satellite. The U.S. top secret Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Systems may have been compromised with this intelligence gathering payload on the balloon.
According to Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand in the Canadian Press on Feb. 7, it was confirmed that the balloon violated Canadian airspace. Canada should be playing an active role in pinpointing any intelligence it gathered. All that is left is to have another a wayward weather balloon sent across South America for the perfect Chinese trifecta. President Biden said he knew about the balloon as early as Jan. 29. Perhaps it would have benefited the U.S. greater to have been shot down then while in Alaska before it had time to take video of our ICBM facilities.
I remember John Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis. Now there was a leader! What are next, Russian bombers disguised as UPS air transports entering our country? Americans still remembers your failure in Afghanistan. The only thing left is to blame the whole balloon incident on Donald Trump.
My opinion is that this was not just a probing exercise as some may think. China can, using 1970 technology, transmit images from the balloon payload to passing satellites that would buffer them and transmit them to earth whenever they come across a Chinese ground station. Possibly this is what they were doing.
Mr. President, you might want to become extremely focused on our assets in Taiwan. You once told us the buck stops with you. Again, sir, you are no Harry Truman and definitely no John Kennedy! I pray for our country.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone