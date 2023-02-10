President Biden had the opportunity to demonstrate his Commander in Chief leadership to Americans and the entire world. He failed. The Chinese sent a balloon to probe. Its only mission was to gather intelligence on our military assets and their readiness and transmit the information back to their satellite. The U.S. top secret Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Systems may have been compromised with this intelligence gathering payload on the balloon.

According to Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand in the Canadian Press on Feb. 7, it was confirmed that the balloon violated Canadian airspace. Canada should be playing an active role in pinpointing any intelligence it gathered. All that is left is to have another a wayward weather balloon sent across South America for the perfect Chinese trifecta. President Biden said he knew about the balloon as early as Jan. 29. Perhaps it would have benefited the U.S. greater to have been shot down then while in Alaska before it had time to take video of our ICBM facilities.



