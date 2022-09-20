A recent poll by The Economist and others report that 43% of Americans think we will have a civil war in the U.S. within the next 10 years.
The reasons are obvious and don’t need to be listed here. No, my purpose is to spread the news that some relief is quietly emerging. Relief in the form of election process changes so that in the future we can have better candidates from which to choose, and better functioning government as a result.
Who gets elected without winning a primary election first? No one. And that is precisely the problem; the primary election gives us the slate of candidates from which to choose in the upcoming general election. The most extreme elements of both the parties are able to push through their candidates in the primaries, then game over. Our government has been moving toward increasing extreme partisanship and the moderate middle from both parties is going extinct. How many laws get passed with large, bipartisan support these days?
We vote for the lesser of the evils. Not many of us like it. Few of us have the power to fix it unless we somehow can come together and change our primary system of elections. This is already happening in some places, and the change is to an open primary system. The most common of these is called Rank Choice Voting in which, instead of voting for one candidate, the voters rank all the candidates by preference.
The State of Arizona is not an early adopter of this system, the two-party duopoly is far too firmly entrenched and the legal hurdles too high for that to happen easily or quickly. While there are a least a dozen grassroots organizations in Arizona promoting open primaries, their numbers have yet to be felt.
Recently formed, The Forward Party promises to be a powerful national force in bringing about this change, and may eventually gain some traction here in Arizona. Open Primaries is one of their top priorities.
