I am very disappointed that our Green Valley News chose to print an opinion from only one side (“This GVR election is crucial, here’s why,” Feb. 16, Page A7).
The upcoming GVR Board of Directors election is going to have a profound impact on the future of GVR. To print only one side of the story on the eve of this very crucial election is, in my opinion, irresponsible and not beneficial to the community. I would have appreciated reading an “In My View” opinion from each side. I could have then had an opportunity to understand both viewpoints.
Dennis Au, Green Valley