At the end of each story, Paul Harvey, radio personality, used to say, “and that’s the rest of the story.” There has been much misinformation printed by the Green Valley News, reprinted by the GVR4us eblast, and posted in social media outlets. So, what is “the rest of the story?”
Mr. Scott Somers was recently hired by the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors as GVR’s new CEO. His tenure will begin on January 4, 2021. Mr. Dan Shearer, editor of Green Valley News, lamented the lack of transparency in the recruitment and hiring processes. The national standards for hiring processes do dictate these processes occur with confidentiality offered to all candidates. In any recruitment process, only one of the candidates is offered the position leaving all other candidates at risk of potential adverse professional consequences. It was the goal of the executive search firm, the GVR Search Committee and the GVR Board of Directors to honor these high standards of practice and to keep all candidates safe from potential retribution. This was especially critical for the candidates that did not receive an offer. The information leak to the Green Valley News regarding top candidates put all of their positions at risk, including the unnecessary disparaging of Mr. Somers’s reputation.
While details of candidate identities were not disclosed, the process of recruitment and hiring was shared with the membership during meetings and GVR eblasts. The process in hiring Mr. Somers began with the board hiring an executive search firm to recruit qualified candidates nationally, ensure the candidates met the requirements of the position, verify information on candidate resumes, perform background investigations, facilitate interviews and to communicate with all of the candidates at each step.
Mr. Somers was one among 74 candidates who submitted resumes for consideration for the CEO position. Through additional resume reviews, background checks, search committee interviews and prepared candidate presentations, this list was eventually narrowed to the top three candidates, one of whom was Mr. Somers. The top three candidates traveled to GVR Nov. 6-8 to tour GVR facilities, meet with staff, and to participate in the final interview by the full Board of Directors. The executive search firm, GVR search committee, and the Board of Directors had access to the complete dossiers of information on these candidates, including the legal action in which Mr. Somers was named. Following this exhaustive and thorough process for the candidates, the board majority selected Mr. Somers as GVR’s incoming CEO.
Mr. Somers comes to us with over 17 years of city and county management experience. He is a Tucson native and is highly qualified for the position. He will be relocating from College Park, Maryland, where he served as city manager for the past five years. From 2012 through 2015, he served as the county manager of Clatsop County, Ore. From 2009-2012 he served city manager for Reedsport, Oregon. He also served as assistant administrator for Savage, Minn., and Assistant to the city manager for White Bear Lake, Minn. Mr. Somers graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work, and the University of Arizona with a master’s degree in public administration. Mr. Somers came to us with overwhelmingly glowing professional reviews from his previous positions. Aside from his stellar experience and education, he has many friends and relatives residing in the Green Valley area.
The Green Valley News has an unfortunate history of publicly disparaging GVR CEOs. This effort began in earnest with inflammatory opinion pieces regarding Dr. Kent Blumenthal and continues with Mr. Somers, even before he starts his tenure. While we understand that controversy helps sell newspapers, this process may not best serve the members of and/or the GVR organization.
The GVR Board of Directors asks all GVR members to postpone judgment resulting from these negative opinion pieces and allow Mr. Somers to earn his own reputation by his leadership of GVR.
And, that, folks, “is the rest of the story...”
Don Weaver, GVR president
Mike Zelenak, vice president
Donna Coon, treasurer
Beverly Tobiason, secretary
Randy Howard, GVR Search Committee chair