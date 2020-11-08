As the COVID-19 crisis continues, more and more people are struggling with pandemic fatigue — the mental and emotional exhaustion that comes with the ongoing disruptions, stresses, and challenges they are facing.
We also have the holidays coming up, and the recommendations to not have our usual family gatherings at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
During these challenges, your Stephen Minister can make a real difference. Stephen Ministry is a one-on-one, Christ-centered, faith-based ministry providing care and support to anyone going through difficult times. It offers ongoing confidential care that is especially meaningful in these difficult times of pandemic fatigue and upcoming holidays.
Green Valley has several Stephen Ministry churches with trained and skilled care givers who are ready to listen, care, encourage, pray, and be there to offer support at no cost to you. A Stephen Minister will meet with you privately on a regular basis — by phone, video chat, or possibly in person when it’s safe to do so — to focus on you and your needs. A Stephen Minister can walk with a person for a few weeks, a few months, or several years, depending on the Care Receiver’s needs and desire.
A Care Receiver (someone seeking support) does not have to be a Christian, member of a church, or even religious. Our goal is only to support our Care Receivers in whatever difficulty they are experiencing.
You can find out more by calling a contact person from the following churches:
•Cyndy Lane, 520-977-9353, Desert Hills Lutheran Church
•Dick and Marsha Schoeneberg, 520-399-1905, Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior
•Maureen Ecker, 520-471-0361, Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church
•Mark Eckstein, 443-807-2277, St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church
•Judy Craig, 520-237-0466, St. Francis of the Valley Episcopal Church
•Peggi Briggs, 520- 965-9203, Valley Presbyterian Church
•John Agner, 520-398-5107, Valley Presbyterian Church
Gee-Gee Smith is coordinator for Valley Presbyterian Church Stephen Ministry.