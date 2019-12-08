Two years ago, my wife, Carol, and I, along with a lot of helpers, hosted an Open House on Christmas Day.
Production schedules last year didn’t allow enough time to set up, but it’s back on this year, and we hope you’ll join us.
The Open House is from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 25, at our office (Ross/Big Lots shopping center). We’ll have treats, a couple of drawings and lots of good conversation. It was my favorite part of Christmas, and we look forward to it again.
Everybody’s welcome — stop in for a few minutes or for two hours. If you have a special treat you want to share, by all means bring it — but mostly we just want to see you. We’ll have a box for donations to two area food banks.
In 2017, we had about 125 people come through and we enjoyed every minute of it. We hope to see you this year — and, yes, I’ll be reminding you again as it nears.
— Dan Shearer