By Sam Shearer
I am writing in response to Mike Dant’s Jan. 26 editorial regarding how English teachers should approach the topic of “adult themes” in high school literature. Dant, a retired English teacher, questioned whether it is worth it to teach what may be beyond the grasp or interest of most students, as opposed to what they find more immediately relevant. As a first-year English teacher, I’m interested in the questions that Dant asked himself (namely, “Did I miss the boat for all those decades?”) and how students may feel about them. Last week, I read Dant’s editorial with my sophomore classes at Flowing Wells High School, and charged them with writing a response. The rest of this letter will be made up of anonymized quotes from a variety of those responses, each representing different student reactions to Dant’s writing. Some students agreed with Dant and others didn’t, but all benefited from reflecting on what they’re taught day to day.
•“I agree and disagree with Dant, because people may or may not use what’s taught in school later on in life. Many people in my life have claimed that almost everything taught in school was useless once they got out of school.”
•“In the school system, it is better for us to learn things that will truly help in the future. Some teens go through things adults have never gone through, but they don’t get taught how to cope with [them].”
•“To answer Dant’s last two questions at the end, I think high school teachers should only teach what’s relevant to teen’s minds and their experiences. I agree with Dant’s claim that teens are ‘just rookies with so little experience to draw on.’ I agree because concepts are taught that go way over our heads sometimes.”
•“Having read [Dover Beach], I think it’s safe to say I agree with Mike Dant on ‘missing the boat,’ because although it may seem interesting and necessary to teach and discuss in an English class, a majority of teens will be uninterested and will most likely not remember the lesson… We can still benefit from poetry because it helps [with] development of language, enhances creative writing skills, self expression, and helps in evoking emotional responses.”
•“Sometimes I think to myself, ‘Why are we reading/learning about this?’ but then later on, I remember it, and I am glad we read about it… I don’t think teachers should only teach what’s relevant to a teen’s mind. They still don’t know what they want.”
•“Even though he said we are inexperienced, teachers are already teaching us things that we are experienced with… We learned that [‘Dover Beach’] was about the loss of faith and the continuity of sadness in the world. I think this poem is kind of describing depression in a way, because you start to lose hope and then sadness takes over and most teens are experienced with that.”
•“I do believe that ‘Dover Beach’ is a great poem that students can learn from, and connect to. It shows how even an ocean filled with water and life can feel lonely at times.”
•“I agree with [Dant’s way of] teaching content & ideas ‘beyond the ken of teens’ because it gives us something new to learn about… it’s like unlocking a new map on a video game - it gets more interesting.”
•“Teens should be able to think beyond their [existing] knowledge. They should learn how to value things at an early age, and Dant taught them to think for their future. Students get the idea of responsibility at an early age and Dant did his job properly.”
•“In my English class, we just read a couple of the poems Dant listed. What we learned from the poems we may not understand now. But this is because we haven’t gone through real pain yet. When we do, we will have these poems to reflect on. So when you ask ‘Did I miss the boat for all those decades,’ I have to say no, because you were the captain steering us on the right path.”
Editor’s note: A former student of Mike Dant also addressed his editorial in an email to the former teacher. The woman, now a medical doctor, gave her permission to publish her response anonymously.
"What do they know about a real and sustaining love in the face of all the world's ills?"
Nothing. I can't speak for all the high schoolers, but nothing. With current perspective, of course - at the time I knew EVERYTHING, and EVERYTHING was important. Especially the "evil tongues, rash judgments, and the sneers of selfish men." (And the sneers of fellow teenage girls, of course. Evil-est of all!) But maybe that's exactly why it was the right time to teach those things, and those ways. What better time to be exposed? And what better time to introduce some solutions, like a little alone time and getting outside? Not sure Wordsworth would quite have approved, but during angsty times (oh, yes, angsty, we are making up all kinds of words this morning!) I used to go drive. Nature-ish...
And maybe that's the best part about introducing those ideas early - revisiting them later keeps adding layers of insight. I remember having to take one of those personality tests (eye-roll at the time), which basically said if you were an old soul. As in, did your world view match your actual age, or someone older (tee hee, or younger!) Basically if you thought locally, then you were appropriate, and if you thought globally, you were sage and wise. But I'm not sure it mattered, because it also said you couldn't force it or change it. I think the best it did was introduce the idea that, to simmer it down, although we thought we knew everything, there was more to come.
Makes sense. How sad it would be if teenagers lived the same perspective forever. I guess some do. But oof, perspective now versus even 5 years ago, with kids...new joys! And angst! And meeting so many people at work, there are more trials to come, I know, but I can't truly understand them until I'm in them, and I've accepted that.
So, I guess my best answer to the question ("What do they know...?") is just...what they know. And it's sure not the same they'll know as a middle-aged mom with little kids, or an older mom with a dying son, or a widow watching all her loves gradually disappear.
Couldn't they all use that teaching?
No boat missed.