What a crowd and what a wonderful evening! Last September, we had about 350 people at the Desert Diamond Casino events center to honor those along the Interstate 19 region who have made their communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
AZ-19 Region Most Influential People was a huge success, bringing together wonderful people from Nogales to Sahuarita to celebrate what the community has done and to draw from one another as we move ahead to a brighter future for Southern Arizona.
It was our second year honoring our finest, and we’re looking forward to our third this year.
This year’s event may look different (time will tell) but the spirit and enthusiasm haven’t been affected. We want to honor the people who make it happen!
Want want to hear your nominations by July 6. The Green Valley News, Sahuarita Sun and Nogales International will honor people up and down Interstate 19 who are spark plugs in their communities — Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia Tubac, Arivaca, Amado, Green Valley, Sahuarita and more.
We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
Last year’s winners included businesswoman Nikole Haumont; Patti Hogan, founder of Paws Patrol; gardening columnist and Master Gardener Mary Kidnocker; and Nogales icon Kiki Rodriguez. Our Legacy Award honored Bill Bennett, who poured his life into his family and his community as founder of Bill’s Home Service.
You can find a special section published for the event at gvnews.com, under the menu button, “Special publications.”
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. (You can nominate yourself.) Also, include a line or two about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. Deadline to nominate somebody is July 6!
Send your nominations to me, publisher Dru Sanchez, at:dsanchez@gvnews.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who make others’ lives better.
We’ll honor the winners at an event this fall. Chambers of Commerce in Green Valley, Tubac and Nogales are helping out with the voting, and we have sponsorships available — I can answer any of those questions.
Last year’s event was exciting and successful. We’d love you to be part of this year’s celebration. Let us hear from you by July 6!
— Dru Sanchez