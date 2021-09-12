If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
On Tuesday, we’ll honor 19 people and one business in the I-19 region as part of our AZ19 Most Influential People awards. It’s the fourth year for that special event, and we’re excited to host it again this year — this time in person!
Now, we have something else special for you.
On Monday, we start down the path toward honoring dozens of local businesses as part of our 2021 AZ19 Readers Picks. This is our third year for this very popular event, which allows you to nominate your favorite shop or service and then vote for it (and get your friends to vote, too!).
A big part of our interest — and success — of Readers Picks is that it encourages us to Shop Local by focusing on the businesses in our backyard. Shopping local strengthens the community and supports your friends and neighbors.
Readers Picks honors their hard work, and you can help by telling us about your favorite … well, anything — dog groomer, nail salon, restaurant, a place to meet friends or have your car repaired. Coffee shop, cars, financial adviser, carpet cleaner, painter — anything you can think of.
We all know it has been a long year, so you might want to remember how your favorite store helped you get through it. Maybe it was above-and-beyond service, a kind word or the extra precautions to ensure your safety. There’s no doubt we look at businesses and customer service a lot differently than we did 18 months ago, and we appreciate those who have kept our community moving forward during a difficult time.
We’re taking your nominations Sept. 13-26. A nomination gets your favorite place a spot on the ballot. Then comes the voting by our readers. That will be done Oct. 11-24. Look for a special section in the paper, and we’ll honor the winners at an event in November.
Look for nomination information soon in the print edition of our paper or you can go online to www.gvnews.com/readerspick starting midnight tonight to tell us about your favorite business.
AZ19 Readers Picks is a great way to support local businesses that have made your life better. It’s also a way to thank the hard-working people who serve us our meals, work on our vehicles or keep our homes in tip-top shape.