2020: What an odd year.
Events canceled, schools closed, vacations put off.
Babies welcomed into the world without Dad being in the room, church services canceled, no hugs.
We’ve felt it at our newspaper and have worked hard since March to tell the story of how Green Valley and Sahuarita are dealing with new rules in a new world. It’s far from over, but there are some things we just can’t let go. One is celebrating our community and the businesses and people that make it special.
We did it last year, we’re doing it this year: We call it AZ19 Reader’s Picks, and it’s your opportunity to tell us about your favorite … Well, anything!
Dog groomer, nail salon, restaurant, a place to meet friends (you know, when we could) or have your car repaired. Coffee, cars, financial advisor, carpet cleaner, painter — almost anything you can think of. We’re taking your nominations through Sept. 28, and the voting is Oct. 18-Nov. 1 (look for a special section Oct. 14!). It’s our way to boost local businesses in front of thousands of readers who live right here. We’ll hold a special (virtual, of course) event Nov. 10.
This year, you might want to nominate a local business for different reasons than in the past. Maybe that favorite restaurant went above and beyond to ensure a hot, safe meal. Or that car dealership made you feel secure and comfortable as you looked for a new ride. There’s no doubt we look at businesses and customer service a lot differently than we did six months ago. We appreciate those who have kept our community moving forward during a difficult year.
Look for nomination forms in the print edition of our paper or you can go online to www.gvnews.com/readerspick to tell us about your favorite business.
AZ19 Reader’s Pick is a great way to support local businesses that have made your life better. It’s also a way to thank the hard-working people who serve us our coffee, work on our vehicles or keep our homes in tip-top shape. Last year, we received hundreds of nominations and look for the same in 2020!
— Dru Sanchez, publisher