There’s only one word to describe Tuesday evening: Overwhelming, in that wonderful sort of way.
This was our second year honoring men and women, organizations and businesses in the I-19 region, and more than 350 of you joined us. They included teenagers, veterans, community activists and people who work quietly in the background. All so deserving of our applause on a very special night.
There were lots of laughs, smiles, hugs and congratulations all around.
I spent much of the evening watching old friendships rekindled and new ones beginning, and there sure were a lot of business cards being exchanged!
This is what we need in our region, people talking to people, sharing ideas and strategies, teaching and leading, listening and helping. Not just one night in September, but all year long.
The Green Valley News, Sahuarita Sun, Nogales International and our special sponsors were so grateful to bring these people together to celebrate our achievements and map our future.
We loved the standing ovation for Barbara Lemmon, who has spent much of her life helping those who live in the shadows. And it was fun to see Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital bring a group of high school students and first responders.
The night was about ordinary people, but our thanks also goes to community leaders who made a point to join the applause, including Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy, Sahuarita Unified School District Superintendent Manny Valenzuela and Kelly Adams, CEO of Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, among many others.
Supervisor Steve Christy sent a representative and a message that read, in part, “People from all over the world are exploring the beauty and opportunities along the AZ19 region. It is no wonder that we are the fastest-growing sector in Pima County and that is due primarily to your efforts, dedication and selfless service to our community.”
We couldn’t agree more. Person by person, story by story, that dedication was played out Tuesday, and it was heartwarming and encouraging to see. We’re in great hands here in the Santa Cruz Valley — your hands!
But just as important as our future is honoring those who helped get us here.
Bill Bennett was one of those people. He was there at the beginning of Green Valley in 1964, and offered a strong pair of hands, an unmatched work ethic and a healthy dose of belief — belief that this community could turn into the wonderful place it has become. He started Bill’s Home Service back then, and today a third generation is involved. But Bill’s eye wasn’t just on the business. He was heavily engaged with the community and cared about the I-19 region. We were so happy to honor his legacy after his passing in July, and to have his family present.
There aren’t too many like him, but it is part of the event’s tradition to honor those who came before us, and to ensure that we carry on their vision.
Who else can we thank? We can thank you, the people who have chosen to make this area their home, and through your talents, whether recognized or not, have made it what it is today.
Thank you all.
— Dru Sanchez, publisher