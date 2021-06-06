We spent Saturday morning thanking 19 standout young people at a breakfast in Rio Rico as part of our AZ19 Influential Youths honors.
It was great to hear their stories and (finally!) meet them in person. One is headed to Yale, another was nominated by her friends in theater. One first-grader makes sure nobody is left behind in his class while another was a cheerleader during COVID, urging his classmates through it. One overcame a disability and is headed for college in Minnesota.
It was a great way to spend a Saturday morning!
Now, it’s time to honor the adults. This is our fourth year for AZ-19 Region Most Influential People, and we’ll honor them at an event in September. We’re looking for nominations from you — people up and down Interstate 19 who are spark plugs in their communities — Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia Tubac, Arivaca, Amado, Green Valley, Sahuarita and more.
We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who look in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action. We’ll also honor a local organization.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. (You can nominate yourself.) Also, include a line or two about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. Deadline to nominate somebody is July 2.
Send your nominations to me, publisher Dru Sanchez, at:dsanchez@gvnews.com.
Remember, the nominee doesn’t have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who made others’ lives better, especially during this tough last year!
— Publisher Dru Sanchez