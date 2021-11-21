It wasn’t U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar’s finest hour when the House voted to censure him Wednesday. It also wasn’t a good day for Republicans, nearly all of whom declined to go along with the vote.
But GOP Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona hit rock bottom the hardest, and it only took a few minutes on a Tucson radio program to get it done.
Gosar, whose Congressional District 4 covers a lot of empty western Arizona desert, was called before the House for posting an edited anime video that depicted him killing U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden with swords. The video was posted on Gosar’s Twitter and Instagram accounts and had the faces of all three superimposed onto an existing animated video.
The Democrats called for censure — the toughest punishment shy of expulsion. Most Republicans — 207 of the 213 in Congress — disagreed. But the majority Democrats had enough votes and Gosar was censured and stripped of his two committee assignments.
So what is Schweikert’s role in all this? He was asked about it on Wake Up Tucson (KVOI, 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays), hosted by Chris DeSimone. Schweikert is a regular on the show.
DeSimone asked a simple question: “Please tell me about Paul Gosar and doing anime videos — what is going on?”
Schweikert did a lot of talking but never really answered the question.
• He first went into full deflection mode, rambling on about how “everything’s weaponized, it’s a war” in Washington. It was clear he didn’t want to talk about Gosar.
• Schweikert then insisted that conservatives will always be “investigated” — “they’re going to attack your staff, they’re going to attack your family, they’re going to investigate the poor interns in your office, they’re going to investigate the people who write the checks to your campaign committee. The Democrats understand absolute, total warfare.”
• Then he lied. “What happened to Paul yesterday, hey, look, I’ve seen the video. You have to slow-frame it to see the stupid-bad stuff that shouldn’t be in there.” (Schweikert is suggesting that because the congresswoman’s on-screen murder happens quickly that it’s less objectionable.) He goes on: “He apologized, he took it down.” (Two problems here: Gosar never came close to an apology; and Schweikert failed to mention that Gosar retweeted the same video immediately after he was censured. Then he took it down again.)
• Then the “poor interns” Schweikert defended just moments earlier are suddenly in his sights: “This is what happens when you have young staff and they think this is cool. I don’t understand…” (Maybe he’s suggesting Gosar’s staff put the video online without his knowledge, which raises more issues. Or maybe Schweikert’s just looking for a nameless 22-year-old to blame.)
• Then the congressman plays the, “Well, they did it first” game: “When Democratic members call for violence against Republicans, it’s crickets.” (But if calling for violence is wrong for Democrats then isn’t it wrong for Republicans, too? That’s lost on Schweikert, as are a lot of points.)
And that’s the pathetic part in all this — that Republicans caught up in “warfare,” as Schweikert terms it, can’t acknowledge the obvious: Paul Gosar’s actions should be condemned regardless of politics.
This wasn’t a “cartoon,” as Gosar kept calling it. It wasn’t a joke. Simply put, he condoned violence against a member of Congress and led by example.
Ocasio-Cortez, a target in the video, put it best as she stood in front of her House colleagues: “What is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Rep. Gosar. But this is about what we are willing to accept.”
Most of the Republicans, apparently, thought it was just fine.
— Dan Shearer