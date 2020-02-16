Having me write about recipes is like putting The Three Stooges in charge of a daycare — something’s bound to go wrong. But the boss said I had to.
Here’s what we’re up to: We’re putting together a cookbook. I nearly fell over when she told me, but she was so excited I just sort of nodded with a vacant look in my eyes.
Here’s the good news:
•I’m not writing it, you are.
•You have a while. We plan to publish it in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
We’re throwing it out there now because we know a lot of you run away after Easter, taking your great recipes with you. Now, you have no excuse when you come back in the fall and we’re in a full-out sprint on this: We’re asking early.
What do we want? Well, anything: Desserts, appetizers, main courses, gravies, breads, green eggs & ham. Heck, I don’t know. If it’s food and you’re making it (at least mostly) from scratch, write it up and send it in.
I’m trying to get out of this, but send them to me for now: dshearer@gvnews.com.
No, we’re not going to test these out, so get it right — we don’t need a lot of post-Thanksgiving phone calls griping about caved-in souffles or mashed potatoes with the consistency of Play-Doh.
Good luck with this.
— Dan Shearer