Hang in there, Green Valley.
For every frustrated experience trying to nab an elusive date with a vaccine needle, there is a positive one — more of your neighbors are getting vaccinated every day.
The rollout has been far from perfect with the biggest culprit the lack of the vaccine itself. The infrastructure to deliver it is in place in Tucson and getting closer down here. Not that there haven’t been a few stumbles along the way. Best advice? Be patient. When a permanent site opens in Green Valley and more vaccine is available, it will ramp up quickly.
For now, we stomach those odd stories about the state or county tossing a (very) few shots to the rural areas and an organization having to quickly decide who, when and where. UCHC did that last week when they got short notice they’d be getting some.
Sure, we have lots of questions about how those who got the shots were chosen and why Pima County is paying $3.5 million to a company to do work that Green Valley is capable of doing itself. Those answers will come, and so will the vaccine.
The good news is that numbers are leveling off and the spike is slowly fading.
So keep doing what you’re doing, and wear that mask.
— Dan Shearer