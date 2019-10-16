Some of you know I travel for Wick Communications, the company that owns the Green Valley News. We have about 30 newspapers in 11 states and I’ve been to a few of them as editorial director.
Sometimes, the planning really works out. I saw Washington state last fall, and it was gorgeous.
Sometimes, it doesn’t.
I arrived in South Dakota last week an hour before a major snowstorm blew in.
That’s why — from the fetal position in a corner of a motel room in Pierre — I want to tell you why I love Arizona.
Let me count the ways
•I love Arizona because not once have my teeth been chattering so hard that I couldn’t put the car key in the ignition. That happened here in the first hour.
•I love Arizona because it doesn’t snow much where we live, and it never snows horizontally like it did here on Friday.
•I love Arizona because I don’t have to decide which is worse — below-freezing temperatures or wind chill. (It’s the latter, by the way.)
•I love Arizona because not once has a rental car agent looked me in the eye and said, “You’re from Arizona? Don’t worry, this is front-wheel drive. It’ll take you right into the ditch if you get into trouble.” I still don’t know what she meant.
•And that rental car? Never have I seen a button with a snowflake on it in Arizona. I honestly have no idea what will happen if I push it. Could start snowing inside. Not touching it.
•I love Arizona because while Sahuarita is hard to pronounce, at least we have a fighting chance because Spanish makes sense. How many people would have guessed that Pierre is pronounced “peer”? It’s true, and they get all bent out of shape if you blow it.
Let’s be fair here
South Dakota has a lot going for it. I’ve been through here before but it’s been several decades. Things have improved.
•Pierre is just one of four state capitals in the nation not on an interstate (Juneau, Alaska; Dover, Delaware; Jefferson City, Missouri). Why would it be? There are fewer than 15,000 people here. I kind of like that.
•I toured the state capitol building on Saturday. It’s a stone’s throw from … well, just about everything in Pierre. Big sign on the door: Open to the public. I walked in and … no security. Zero. I had the run of the place — (faux) marble staircases, incredible rotunda, the governor’s office, state Supreme Court — all just right there. Maybe a dozen people in the entire building, which opened in 1910, and had an addition in 1932. Trivia: They brought in 66 Italian artists to lay terrazzo throughout and gave them each a square-inch blue tile to act as a signature to place anywhere in the building. They’ve only found 55.
•Got over to the Casey Tibbs museum. He’s a big name in these parts — one part rodeo champ, two parts showman. The museum is a great place to hang out on an ice cold morning, which I did Saturday. And there’s a connection — Tibbs was married to Cleo Harrington of Green Valley. My favorite part of the museum was reading a story he wrote about meeting and marrying the former Miss South Dakota back in the ’50s.
And the best part about South Dakota? The forecast for Thursday is 70 degrees.
Hey, maybe the timing wasn’t so bad after all.
— Dan Shearer