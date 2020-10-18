He says it every time but he’s still convincing: Steve Christy loves being a county supervisor.
Elected in 2016, he’s been on the losing end of a lot of votes as a member of the Republican minority on the five-member board. So where’s the fun in that?
“The satisfaction of being part of the action in the county, interaction with constituents, and being part of something bigger — but not so big that I don’t deal with individuals on a face-to-face basis,” he says.
And Christy wouldn’t agree that he’s been left holding the bag much of the time. Sure, on some of the big things the Democrats have steamrolled him and Supervisor Ally Miller. (“My job on the county level is to keep the majority from doing stupid things,” he says.)
But on the district level he’s had a strong track record on community parks (he was the driving force behind creating Canoa Hills Trails park out of an old golf course), set up the Southeast Regional Council and broke ground on a library in Vail, and extended Valencia Road into Rocking K Ranch out east. Then there’s the 70 miles of road repairs in his district — and he wants more.
It’s that kind of grass-roots stuff that often doesn’t make the papers that stokes Christy.
Helping people, too — he expanded on-the-ground constituent services to Vail and Tanque Verde/Mount Lemmon.
“We keep our attention out in the community with our boots on the ground rather than forcing people to have to call my office or come downtown to deal with these problems,” he says.
On other issues:
Redistricting: He agrees Sahuarita should be in one supervisor district, not three as it is now. This could cost him — he has Quail Creek, Madera Highlands and La Posada, considered conservative areas. The board votes on new boundaries in 2021.
Business: He doesn’t think the county is in better shape today than in 2016, COVID-19 withstanding.
He supports the Rosemont mine because we need copper and the county needs jobs. He’s aghast at what’s been termed the county’s “Wall of Shame” — an online list of businesses that don’t comply with virus protocols. He says it’s simply “people snitching on businesses.”
COVID or not, businesses (he’s a former car dealer) face big challenges: Restaurants, resorts, golf courses especially. He’s concerned about what will be left after the virus is gone. “I’ve heard 40 to 60 percent of businesses won’t return,” he says.
If the worst happens, he lays it at the feet of the county.
“The ham-fisted way that they inflicted these proclamations and made businesses the bad guys and made it clear that businesses can’t be trusted to do the right things … that was nothing but a stumble,” Christy says. “There was never any acknowledgement by any of the entities involved of what businesses are going through.”
Christy has taken heat for being a “science denier,” but it appears to be more of a bumper-sticker slight than truth. He said he isn’t confident about coronavirus data — the lag time for results, two-week old numbers, lack of specific addresses that could fail to pinpoint an outbreak.
“I don’t see a clear or concise explanation of why their data is influencing decisions,” he says.
He also doesn’t believe climate change can be laid fully at the feet of mankind, which drives his critics to rend their garments. While Steve Christy surely enjoys the job, he might enjoy that part of it the most.
Find out more at: www.supervisorstevechristy.com
— Dan Shearer