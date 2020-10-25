Deborah McEwen has to know it’s an uphill battle, but she’s in there swinging away — a Republican trying to land a state Legislature seat in a district dominated by Democrats.
But it’s been done before — Chris Ackerley won a District 2 House seat in 2014.
McEwen, 63, lives in a Rio Rico and is a recent Arizona transplant. She came here three years ago from Montana; she was born in Michigan and raised in Iowa.
She received a degree in sociology then went to work for the FBI. Her first crime scene was the crash of United Airlines Flight 232 in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1989. That’s the plane that lost hydraulics and tumbled through a fiery landing that killed 112 of the 296 people aboard. Later, she worked for the departments of criminal investigation in Iowa and Montana. She’s retired now but wants to go back to work.
Here’s where she stands on some of the issues.
Presidential debate: We talked the day after the first (chaotic) presidential debate that saw the candidates talking over each other and the moderator. McEwen was disappointed, calling it “an extension of the continuing head-butting dialogue that goes on in the newspapers.” She said there was no important information shared, just accusations.
Prop. 207: She doesn’t support recreational marijuana use, but if it happens, a proposition isn’t the way to get it done. It should go through the Legislature, where it’s easier to address the complexities of introducing this to the masses. A voter-backed proposition is difficult to unwind if you get it wrong. “It’s a very complicated issue to put that type of product out into the public,” she said. McEwen believes loosening laws will put a burden on the criminal justice system and that judges should be given “more freedom to determine cause or intent of the crime” when deciding punishment.
Prop. 208: She doesn’t support the proposition that would tax higher-income Arizonans to help pay for education. She said the state Constitution requires the tax structure be fair and equitable, and that misses the mark. She supports a good look at a flat-tax plan.
Education: She fully gets that Arizona has cut billions from schools over the past 12 years but says we need to take an honest look at who’s getting the money and who’s dividing it up. Then look at where it’s being spent. She wouldn’t directly address whether state cuts should be restored, instead saying, “I’m for letting districts determine their needs. We need to look at the whole system of how funding is done, where the needs are and bring it back to the community.” That could mean going directly to communities to fund what they want in schools, beyond what bonds already do. She’s all for giving a lump sum — a voucher program, in essence — to those who choose routes outside public schools.
COVID-19 response: She believes the state Legislature should have gone back into session “no matter what.” She felt there was no clear, focused message being brought to the table on the state level, just Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ talking a lot. McEwen believes seeing legislators in bigger roles would have instilled more confidence along with transparency.
Learn more at: mcewen4az.com.
—Dan Shearer