We welcomed about 75 people to our open house on Christmas Day! Thanks to all who helped make it happen and to those who spent part of their Christmas with us.
Year-end issue
Year in Review — a month-by-month recap, our favorite photos and interesting people we’ve met, will publish Jan. 26 in our Journey magazine, included in all home-delivered papers.
Get the newsletter!
We now email a newsletter to more than 6,000 readers Monday-Friday. “From the Newsroom” gives insight into how we make decisions, offers tidbits from around town and connects you to our recent work. Go to www.gvnews.com, scroll to the bottom, and you can sign up there.
Reader Advisory Board
What happened to it? Well, we’ve been kicking this one around and have decided instead of a dedicated board, we’ll open up the office to anybody who wants to come by and talk about the topic of the day — whether it’s how we handle election coverage or which comics should be retained or dropped. We’ll let you know the first date soon.
— Dan Shearer