If you’re reading this Wednesday morning, I’m pretty close to stepping off a plane after more than two weeks in South Dakota on a work trip.
Who wouldn’t want to be in South Dakota in January and out of Arizona’s miserable 70-degree winter mess. (I know it’s not 70 today, but my definition of cold has been turned on its ear, so stop whining. South Dakota greeted me with 8 degrees on Jan. 19 — at noon.)
There, that’s out of my system now.
What I’m writing about really doesn’t concern us much here in Arizona, so grab your popcorn and let’s watch from the sidelines.
The big topic in South Dakota and in about 30 other states across the union: Daylight-saving time. You know, that thing we ignore twice a year in Arizona and Hawaii, but nobody else can. That’s when they switch their clocks back and forth an hour, screwing up their sleep patterns.
A lot of states just don’t want to do it anymore, but the feds have a foot on their necks. Here’s the law: If you want to stay on standard time year-round, go ahead (this is how Arizona got out of it — we figured we had enough sunlight and didn’t need to change our clocks to finagle more). But a state can’t go on permanent daylight-saving time unless Congress OKs it.
And that’s the catch — everybody loves that extra hour of daylight, they just don’t want to set their clocks back an hour in the fall.
A brief history
Daylight-saving time was adopted in the United States in 1918 to conserve fuel during World War I. A lot of people didn’t like it and it was dumped after the war. Depending on where you lived, it came and went for decades, but the inconsistency across the country wasn’t good for industry. That’s when the Uniform Time Act of 1966 put everybody on the same schedule.
Arizona opted out in 1968 (except the Navajo Nation). Hawaii officially dumped it in 1967, though it hadn’t changed its clocks since 1945.
The rest of the nation has endured changes and experiments and debates and extensions over the last five decades. There are arguments on both sides, but the nearly 30 states that have introduced legislation to remain on DST permanently say the benefits of a twice-a-year switch are diminished or gone.
A South Dakota committee passed a bill last week to remain on DST permanently and it’s being debated this week by the full House. One of the opponents, oddly enough, is the Motion Picture Association of America, which represents movie studios that own the major TV networks.
The MPAA says the move would put South Dakota “out of step” with everybody and programs would “likely air one hour later than our residents have come to expect.”
You know, I think the TV industry will survive this — especially since most of the country wants to make the move together.
What does this mean to us? Well, the decision wouldn’t do away with time zones but it would end the guessing as to whether your friends and kids in other states are one, two or three hours ahead of us this month. That number — whatever it is — would never change under a permanent switch to DST.
So, can we wrap this up quickly with a vote in Washington? Don’t hold your breath. If you haven’t noticed, Congress has been a bit preoccupied lately.
— Dan Shearer