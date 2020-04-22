Kathy Weinzierl of Green Valley barely beat me to the punch on Tuesday: “There’s nothing new under the sun,” she said.
Isn’t that true.
A few days ago, Kathy sent me a letter dated Dec. 17, 1949. It was addressed to Albert Weinzierl, her husband’s uncle, and sent to him in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, where he was a dentist.
Kathy recently came across it in a jewelry box where her late husband, Michael, kept it. His uncle had given it to him long ago, and she thought we’d be interested in it. We are.
An old story
The letter was sent from Mexico City by somebody who identifies himself only as “M.”
The opening sentence is fawning: “A person who knows you and has spoken very highly about you” has deemed Weinzierl trustworthy.
You see, “M” has “a delicate matter” he needs to discuss and, apparently, this stranger more than 2,000 miles away is the one who can help.
Turns out, “M” is in prison, “sentenced for bankruptcy,” and claims to have $490,000 stashed in a secret compartment of a suitcase that’s languishing in a “Customhouse in the United States.”
“M” then launches into one of the longest sentences ever written in the English language — which clearly was not his native tongue.
Sixty-five words. And three breaths.
I don’t know where con men learn to write, but this guy needed an editor.
Con men — did I give it away?
Yep, “M” doesn’t appear to be on the up and up.
It’s kind of like ye olde Nigerian Letter Scam, only 70 years removed. You help out the person behind the pen and you get a cut of the dough. Easy money!
In this case, if Dr. Weinzierl would travel on down to Mexico and bail out “M,” that would get the ball rolling. Soon, they’d be back in the U.S. and the dentist would get a one-third cut, according to the letter.
“M” explains that he can be so free in his letter written from prison because “I am in charge of the prison School, I can write you like this and entirely at liberty.”
But while he can send a letter, he can’t receive. So Dr. Weinzierl was given an address and name in Mexico City to send his reply — Sr. Ramon Diaz, which is pretty much the Mexican equivalent of John Smith.
Dr. Weinzierl didn’t follow the SAV Scam Squad rules: “Hang up, shred, delete.”
Instead, he took the letter to the local newspaper, and Kathy Weinzierl has the clipping. We don’t know which page it’s on, but the Oshkosh Daily Northwestern (it’s still around, sort of) printed a brief story with the headline, “Oshkosh resident wary of letter that offers part of fortune.”
I love the story lead: “A letter, bearing all the earmarks of a swindle attempt…”
Oshkosh pulls no punches.
Forget Nigeria, according to the newspaper, this is what “local post office officials described as the old ‘Spanish swindle.’”
The story said the letter was to be sent to authorities in Chicago to be investigated.
Well, I’m going to take a wild guess that nobody caught “M,” and he probably moved to Nigeria a short time later.
What would have happened had Dr. Weinzierl answered the letter? He’d have been tapped for money, and a lot of it. To prove he was trustworthy and acting in good faith, he’d have been asked to pony up. Then it all would have disappeared.
There’s nothing new under the sun.
— Dan Shearer