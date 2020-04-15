Context is everything.
The Arizona Department of Health Services on Sunday began reporting COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.
Breaking down the numbers below the county level answers a big question: How widespread is this in our community?
But without context, the numbers can serve to either panic or cause people to put their guard down. We want neither.
Monday’s numbers indicate 85614 has 42 reported cases, which is among the highest for a ZIP code in Southern Arizona. (It was 43 on Tuesday.)
Some media outlets decided this means Green Valley is a “hot spot” for coronavirus without digging deeper. That’s lazy journalism.
First, let’s clear up just who lives in 85614, because it’s a lot more than just Green Valley.
The ZIP code includes part of Green Valley and large parts of Sahuarita (including La Posada, Quail Creek, a few southern neighborhoods and several large shopping districts). It reaches southeast to Madera Canyon and to the west to include Freeport McMoRan’s Sierrita mining operation. This is a good reminder that ZIP code boundaries often don’t match community boundaries.
But there’s something more important than geography. What types of services are within those boundaries? Specifically, care homes.
There are several, and our reporting so far has pinpointed more than 35 cases between just two of them, The Villas of Green Valley and Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation. Both have taken big steps to ensure the virus doesn’t spread, and we’ve reported on this.
We’re watching them closely — they have older, vulnerable people and things could go sideways at any point. But for now, the bulk of the ZIP code’s cases are in those two spots. We should note that it appears at least half the cases are employees.
The ZIP code also includes Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital, which has handled quite a few cases of COVID-19. According to the state, if a patient’s residence is unknown, cases are mapped to the address of the reporting facility. That could account for the high number.
But what doesn’t the data tell us? Those who’ve recovered.
One of the care homes has an employee returning this week who’d been off recovering and quarantining. No employees — there were more than 20 — diagnosed at Santa Rita rehab needed hospitalization. The cases were real but mild. We count them, but nobody was on a ventilator.
That leads us to this truth: There are most likely hundreds of cases undetected or unreported. Maybe thousands. Just in our area.
If you feel any safer in ZIP code 85622 than you would in 85614, wake up. You aren’t.
Likewise, 85614 is no more or less hard hit than any other neighborhood in a nearby ZIP code.
What we really know about these squishy numbers is that they’re inaccurate or, in the wrong hands, misleading.
So don’t ease up on social distancing, stick around the house, check on your neighbors and gut it out till it’s safe.
— Dan Shearer