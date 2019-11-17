Friendly advice to Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: You’re starting to look goofy.
Yep, another campaign email hit my inbox, and it’s almost worse than last week’s, which claimed my local post office was going away at the hands of President Trump.
This one says the nation’s going to hell because Fox News Channel finished at the top of the ratings for cable news networks.
The email calls it “devastating news.” But it doesn’t point out that Fox has won that primetime slot for nearly 18 years running. (That’s not a typo.)
Let’s dissect this latest email, which uses the same lame tactics as the first.
First is the topic line: “Horrible Fox News report” — with a cartoonish icon of an explosion.
Then the headline: “Dan, this is devastating news!!” With arrows pointing to the next line, because apparently I need help finding it.
The headline is in ALL CAPS and red, and the message is personalized with my name. Attention-getters, for sure.
So! Are! Lots! Of! Exclamation! Points!
Then there’ a box with four photos — Trump and conservative talking head Sean Hannity are in black and white wearing smirks; liberals Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes are in color, looking pleasant.
“Fox News programming topped all other new networks!” it says. “They beat out MSNBC journalists like Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes.”
Then my favorite part: “We need to know, Dan, do you watch MSNBC?”
What it’s really saying is: “Dan, we’d rather you fill your head with liberal garbage at MSNBC than that conservative crap they’re serving up over at Fox.”
Apparently, the president isn’t the only one out there screaming, “Fake news!” But Kirkpatrick isn’t content to simply condemn Fox News for its bias. She wants you to take a hard left and watch MSNBC. Let’s trade one poison for another.
The email goes on, “You are 1 of 17 Democrats in Sahuarita selected to respond based on your record as a strong Democrat.” (There is no record.)
Being one of 17 would make me feel special, except in last week’s email on the postal system I was one in seven. So I’m feeling a bit put out. Also note that every link in this email, once again, sends you to a “survey” promoting MSNBC and asking for money.
There’s more:
“Dan, Donald Trump’s attacks on journalism like MSNBC are digusting.: (Yes, they misspelled “disgusting.” Hey, I’m in the word business, it happens.)
“According to a new report, Trump has attacked news organizations over 1,300 times on Twitter!!”
I couldn’t find the report but that number seems low. But I like all the exclamation points.
Rep. Kirpatrick’s crack campaign team then goes on to tell us, “MSNBC’s ratings have taken a big hit, and they may not be able to weather these attacks much longer.”
The cure? Just a $5 donation to her campaign. Maybe 10. Got 20?
Who knew it was so easy to save “journalism.”
Sorry, Ann, no money, but here’s some advice.
1. The primetime crews at Fox, CNN, MSNBC, etc., are political commentators and entertainers. They aren’t supposed to be fair or balanced. Please stop calling them journalists.
2. Just be honest with us: “I’m your representative in Congress and I think I’ve done a good job standing up for your interests. If you agree, send me money because it’s expensive to run a campaign.”
3. The corny and misleading emails don’t reflect your honesty or your hard work. It doesn’t matter if they get results; integrity matters, and yours is eroding.
— Dan Shearer