Daniel McCarthy’s the U.S. Senate candidate you probably haven’t heard about but he’s not bothered.
By his estimation, he’s on track for his coming-out party Aug. 4. That’s the day he plans to defeat fellow Republican Martha McSally in the primary, then go after Democrat Mark Kelly.
McCarthy is 35 and has money but it’s hard to pin him down on just where it came from and whether he’s still at the helm of the companies that earned it for him. Currently, his income is from an invention his wife came up with call the Makeup Eraser, and it does just what it says. She runs the company and anything else they own so he can concentrate on the Senate race, he said. (Then he says, well, he thinks she’s in charge. Not sure if that’s actually been finalized…)
He has also been involved in commercial real estate companies, sold a production company and calls himself an entrepreneur. By the time this is over, he estimates he’ll have put a half-million dollars of his own money into the race.
McCarthy is a native of upstate New York, his Christian faith “is a huge part of who I am,” and he says McSally is what’s wrong with the Republican Party. He says she was appointed unconstitutionally earlier this year and he is “disgusted” that she won’t debate him.
The latest campaign reports (March 31) showed him with about $12,000 on hand; she has about $10.2 million. He says the new reports will show they’re neck-and-neck because McSally has spent so much. They’re due out soon.
McCarthy says he’s on his fourth political consultant because he doesn’t like that they demand full control and turn you into somebody you’re not.
“You have to have the type of fortitude that you aren’t beholden to the money that’s tied to it,” he said.
On the issues
China: McCarthy manufactures Makeup Eraser in China (at times, some assembly is done in the U.S.). At one point he said he wanted to move that back to the U.S., but now he says President Trump’s tough stance has allowed him to “properly negotiate” with the Chinese because they know they could lose U.S. business. He still believes that U.S. manufacturing needs to eventually return but grants that will be tough because we don’t have the labor force to support the jobs. The answer could be artificial intelligence automation; fewer jobs, but still jobs.
On the Senate: “Our job is to stick to a Constitution and to limit the government’s authority, to limit the federal government. It’s not to expand the federal government by chipping away at our rights, our individual freedoms. That compromising strategy has led us to a cliff, federally.”
George Floyd, racism: He says police brutality “just doesn’t fly,” and that “citizens are done tolerating it. McCarthy believes racism exists but doesn’t think we have a race problem. “No, we have an identity problem in this country. We’ve forgotten that we’re all Americans.”
“We have a situation in our society where we have a segment of the population that feel there is injustice to them. It’s sad because that’s a victim mentality, and it’s sad for them. It’s sad when people don’t take advantage of the opportunity we have in this country. You won the lottery ticket by being born in America.”
“It’s wrong for us to tell people that they are a victim when they’re not. We are all Americans, we should all have a shared vision for success for everyone.”
Trump on COVID-19: “The president has too many people assessing him. The last thing he needs is someone running for U.S. Senate saying he’s doing good or bad.” He said allowing governors to make local decisions was a good move. “However, I’m not happy with the federal spending. I would not have had one shutdown.”
He also doesn’t understand the over-the-top concern about the virus. “Unless there was some reason to believe that there was biochemical weapons released on the American people, there would be no reason to have the type of Orwellian measures that were taken.”
He doesn’t believe taking precautions have made the situation better.
COVID-19 in general: “If Americans continue to believe that the measures that are being taken on the coronavirus are to prevent the spread of a virus, we are going to end up in a very bad spot as a country. We have to awaken to the fact that there is an agenda that’s being pushed and this is being leveraged to be used for that. There is no excuse in the world why anyone should lose their personal rights, their personal freedoms for a potential of a coronavirus.”
He said the agenda includes taking control of education and energy by the left.
National debt: “I think it’s the biggest problem we’re dealing with.”
“You need people willing to stand on the Senate floor and stop this madness from happening,” he says of debt piling up.
Is part of the madness spending billions of dollars on a border wall? No, McCarthy says — we have never really had a border and this will help, he says. It’s necessary because our border isn’t secure. What does a secure border look like? Nobody getting through who shouldn’t, he says. He’s undeterred when I point out most illegal immigrants fly in to O’Hare and JFK and Phoenix Sky Harbor and overstay their visas. After we get “complete border security,” we can talk about immigration reform, he says.
Character: It’s important to McCarthy. What does he think of Trump’s integrity and morals? He says a lot of people don’t get Trump’s sense of humor, and that explains what people insist are lies or false statements from the president. “I think the president has a sense of humor that’s sarcastic and I think there’s a lot of people that fail to allow that to even seep in to their narrative when talking about the president.”
Does the fact that the president lies a lot bother McCarthy? He called it a loaded question. “I think a lot of his lies are misinterpreted as lies… Do I sit back on a daily basis and say the president is lying? I don’t.”
(Learn more at demanddaniel.com.)
— Dan Shearer