About seven years ago, I was pulling into my driveway when I saw red and blue flashing lights down the street. Police.
I drove past about 10 houses, got out of my car and heard … absolutely nothing.
And the sound of nothing can be really scary.
The front door of a nearby home slowly opened and somebody peeked out before slamming it shut.
Then it came to me — in the form of a bee bouncing off my forehead. Uh oh.
I got back in the car (quickly) and drove around the corner where I found a Rural/Metro firetruck, a couple of police cars and a local TV news station set up.
Long story short: Bees had been quietly building a hive in the attic of a home on my street for more than two years. An estimated 50,000 of them had managed to construct a honeycomb that was three feet wide, two feet tall and eight feet long. It weighed nearly 250 pounds.
Two years. Undetected.
That’s why I wasn’t surprised when I read Jorge Encinas’ story on Wednesday about thousands of bees being removed from under a storage container at the county government complex on La Canada Drive.
To Justice of the Peace Ray Carroll, it was a major issue brewing for (coincidentally) two years. For Lt. Derek Ogden, who oversees the Pima County Sheriff’s substation in Green Valley, it was a non-issue.
Both were right.
When Carroll isn’t in his black robe presiding over the court, he’s pulling extra duty — he’s in charge of security and safety for the county property and the entire building (which includes several departments and the Sheriff’s substation).
It’s his job to know what’s going on there and to protect it. He also has an employee who’s deadly allergic to stings, so he’s a bit more attentive when it comes to bees. In his world, this growing hive was a threat. He saw them, heard them and sent exterminators after them every few months. When the container was scheduled to be removed to make way for construction, he jumped on it, calling in a company that could finally eradicate a hive that had largely been unreachable under the container. (For those who asked, logistics dictated that there was no way to save the bees. They’d have preferred to, but it just couldn’t happen.)
Carroll took care of a potentially lethal situation, not to mention a huge liability.
In Ogden’s world, the bees weren’t an issue, and he was right. He didn’t come across them like Carroll did, likely didn’t see them as often and hadn’t heard of any attacks — or anybody who’d even been bothered by them. Though they work less than 100 feet apart, their perspectives were wildly different, and both accurate.
That’s how bees are.
The episode seven years ago in my neighborhood demonstrated that — 50,000 bees can easily escape notice. Unless, as would eventually happen, you’re a bored dog who decides to pick a fight. (The dog survived, the bees were removed and everybody was fine in the end.)
The lesson in all this? April marked the beginning of bee season. It’s a great time to survey your property and know what’s out there — especially the corners you don’t frequent. Listen and watch. And if you hear something, don’t try to handle it yourself. Call in the professionals and get it taken care of. That’s what Ray Carroll did, and there’s an entire county complex (and the nearby Green Valley library) better for it.
— Dan Shearer