It’s hard to find just one word to sum up a trip to the grocery store lately, but “surreal” is probably close. That’s the word a co-worker overheard a shopper use recently at Walmart.
I’ve heard a lot of others, including the colorful phrase a man used as he was leaving Fry’s about 6 a.m. Monday when I pulled up: “I hope you don’t need anything because they don’t have (“stuff”) in there.”
I don’t do the food shopping in our house but I’ve spent an awful lot of time at grocery stores over the past week talking to people, looking at their faces, asking them what they’re thinking. I’ve seen everything from panic to bemusement.
For me, I’ve settled on grateful.
That’s a tough word to choke out when you’re looking at empty shelves where eggs, milk, bread and meat used to sit. And let’s not even mention toilet paper.
But I’m grateful for lots of reasons.
1. We don’t have a supply problem. There’s plenty of food in the United States; people aren’t eating anymore than they were two weeks ago. They’ve just swept it off the shelves in anticipation of hunkering down. On that visit to Fry’s I mentioned, there were thousands of pounds of product in the aisles waiting to be put on shelves. They just didn’t have the hands to do it right away. (As one stocker told me at Walmart, “I’ve been doing this every minute of the day.”) And the next day at Fry’s? Things were (almost) back to normal.
So calm down; sure, you might have to go without for a day or two, but this too shall pass.
2. Even with bare shelves, we still have lots of choices in this country — and very high expectations when we go to the market. Most countries don’t have a fraction of what we see, even when our stores look like something out of Soviet-era Russia. I’m not going to get bent out of shape if the kind of bread I want or the right cut of meat isn’t immediately available. Maybe I’ll enjoy it a lot more when it is. What’s that saying? “These are first-world problems.”
3. Things will get back to normal but I hope I don’t. These are good reminders to let go of the things that aren’t really that important. We cling to so many of those, don’t we.
4. This hasn’t been President Trump’s finest hour. Some leaders speak louder when their lips aren’t moving; I wish he’d learn the art. The good news is that he has quality people surrounding him on this. Among the best is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s been candid and knowledgeable and interesting. He’s given us this sense that we’re all part of a national effort (or experiment) to beat down a virus. We’re making some history here.
5. It’s a great time to be a community journalist. We’ve connected a lot of people behind the scenes and have helped others get the word out. I hope we’ve delivered perspective. We’re one of many platforms, and we’re a big one. It’s a responsibility we take seriously. I’ve seen more alarmist reporting than I’d care to admit on this — almost all of it on television.
A lot of you are staying put at home and that’s not a bad idea. But I’d break out a board game or call up a friend rather than sit in front of that depressing screen for hours.
— Dan Shearer