Where have you been, Billy Peard?
That’s what a lot of Democrats had to be saying when the Legislative District 2 candidate pretty much came out of nowhere and started turning heads.
Peard, who grew up in Tucson, is one of four Democratic candidates in the Aug. 4 primary. He’ll be up against incumbent Rep. Daniel Hernandez of Tucson, Luis Parra of Rio Rico and termed-out state Sen. Andrea Dalessandro of Sahuarita.
Two will move on to the general election to face lone Republican Deborah McEwen for two open seats. LD2 runs from southern Tucson to Nogales and includes all of Green Valley, Sahuarita and Santa Cruz County.
Peard, who turns 35 on July 4, is a lawyer with experience in immigration and civil rights law, worked for the ACLU before his run for office, and was co-author of last year’s Prop. 205 in Tucson (sanctuary city), which got pounded at the ballot box. His undergrad degree is from nontraditional Warren Wilson College in North Carolina (the list of distinguished grads has a lot of folk singers and poets), and his law degree is from the rather unorthodox Vermont Law School (heavy emphasis on environmental law and progressive causes).
That said, he’s not a wild-eyed liberal. Well, not the wild-eyed part, anyway.
Peard reads a lot of history, is a total policy wonk, and you gather he’d rather be at home with a thick book than picketing the Board of Supervisors. Though he probably really likes that, too.
He calls former Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Kolbe a mentor (he worked for him post-Congress), and comes at things pragmatically. Peard — soft-spoken and reasonable — doesn’t necessarily want to win you over but he wants you to understand his side.
He’s an odd “but kinda makes a lot of sense” duck in political circles.
So why is he challenging two incumbents in his own party?
“His voting record is not what my voting record would be,” he says of Hernandez, who is seeking a third term. He calls their differences “profound.”
•Hernandez backed a bill “written by Southwest Gas” that ensures natural gas will be an option for growing communities. Clean-energy and climate-change proponents say it hurts local efforts to mandate clean energy and address climate issues. Peard says the legislation, now law, is harmful.
•In 2018, Arizona became the first state to eliminate the “Chevron deference.” When a statute is ambiguous, Chevron said courts must defer to the interpretation of the government agency in charge of administering the statutes, and Hernandez voted for it. Peard believes tossing aside the science behind federal agency decisions could be destructive.
See what I mean about wonk? That’s Peard. He could talk about this stuff all day.
On the issues
Police/law enforcement: “I’m not a defund the police guy. I’m not even a reduce-the-size-of-police guy. That’s not the answer. It’s not about the size, it’s about how we envision the role of the police,” he says. He wants to redirect their focus — domestic violence, mental health, traffic enforcement.
“What is not the role of local police is immigration. What is not the role of local police are these intricate, byzantine drug surveillance operations that should be the purview of the federal government.”
He’d like to see an increased emphasis on 911-style social-service response teams — and not paid for out of police budgets.
He didn’t support federal Operation Stonegarden grants, which Pima County rejected this year after 12 years of raking it in.
He wants to close loopholes to better fund public education and likes the idea of apprenticeship programs for high schools and college degree programs that don’t take four years.
He thinks the Legislature hasn’t taken water issues seriously, and has expansion plans for the Groundwater Act of 1980. He believes undocumented immigrants should be able to apply for driver’s licenses.
He likes — and committed to — the idea of an entire division of non-lawyers in the state Attorney General’s Office devoted to going after scammers. With influence over the AG’s budget, it’s feasible, he says.
Personal, future
Peard spent the bulk of his adult life on the East Coast and returned to Arizona in 2017. He speaks fluent Spanish, thanks to a stint in Nicaragua. He loves people and champions empathy.
He also believes the Democrats can win control of the state House for the first time since 1966 (they’re down 31-29 now).
But why is an attorney running hard after a $24,000-a-year job?
“I’m doing this because I grew up here, I’m mad as hell about (the) pre-COVID (condition of Arizona), the fact that our leaders in the Legislature — half of them Democrats and Republicans — don’t have the intellect, frankly, and there’s not enough careful study of the issues.”
Then he paraphrases state Rep. Noel Campbell, a Republican referring to his own party, who said: We don’t do big things anymore, we play small ball.
“And that’s how I feel,” Peard said.
(Learn more at www.billypeard.com)
— Dan Shearer