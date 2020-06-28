Luis Parra has been living in the same house in Rio Rico for 20 years but has been running up and down the I-19 corridor for a lifetime.
Now he wants to head farther north and spend a few months every year at the state Capitol in Phoenix.
Parra, 49, is a Democratic candidate for Legislative District 2 in the Aug. 4 primary. He’ll be up against incumbent Rep. Daniel Hernandez of Tucson, Billy Peard of Tucson and termed-out state Sen. Andrea Dalessandro of Sahuarita. There are two open seats.
Parra graduated from Nogales High School in 1989, and enlisted in the Army, where he drove a Bradley Fighting Vehicle for the 1st Cavalry Division during Operation Desert Storm.
He earned a degree from the University of Arizona (psychology/Spanish) then headed to Arizona State University for law school.
He worked as a public defender for the City of Tucson, then for Nogales, where he ended up city attorney. He moved to Santa Cruz County as chief deputy county attorney (civil), where he had to stay on top of the Legislature for the Board of Supervisors.
In 2009, Parra opened a law firm serving the business community in Nogales with commercial, immigration and cross-border needs such as visas.
A couple of years ago he was asked to return to Nogales as city attorney for a year to lend calm during a rough period.
He likens his current political journey to that one — putting your life on hold for public service.
“I want to help Southern Arizona get back on its feet post-COVID,” he says.
He took some heat when he was endorsed by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, who isn’t exactly known for bending over backward for Nogales.
Parra grants that Grijalva hasn’t always given Southern Arizona the attention it needs, and says Nogales is an opportunity waiting to happen. But it isn’t happening.
But he also knows the city has a reputation for not being pro-businesses and that some people there are content with zero growth, which is a great strategy to keep the competition out.
“But the way I see it, the more competition the better,” he says. “We owe it to the next generation to have a pro-business environment down there.”
He likes state Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon’s work on border water issues but beyond that believes LD2’s legislative contingent has been ineffective.
“The international wheels of commerce flow through Nogales, and the state should be actively seeking to increase that trade,” he says.
On the issues
K-12 education: “We don’t have our priorities straight here in Arizona, and I think we don’t have them because we’re not valuing the need for our current generation and millennials and centennials being our future workforce.”
He says we should dip into the state’s rainy day fund for education: “It’s raining right now. We need to get our kids an umbrella so they can work down the road.”
Then he goes ahead and says it: “There’s something to be said for having a strategy for a possible tax increase. It’s like anything, you’re going to invest in order to have our state bring in high-tech companies.”
Water: The legislation we have to work with is outdated, he says. “We’re allowing for unlimited drilling of wells even though our aquifers are drying up.” He says the 1980 Groundwater Act should be modified.
Law enforcement: He’s been on both sides. Parra was the attorney for the family of a teenager shot across the border by a Border Patrol agent in 2012. That case effectively ended after a 5-4 Supreme Court decision this year in a similar case said the U.S. courts shouldn’t intercede in cross-border incidents. The criminal case against the agent was dismissed. But Parra also was close friends with a Nogales police officer killed in the line of duty in 2018 by a carjacker.
“I’ve been on both sides of the issues relating to civil rights and use of force,” he says. “I understand what police officers have to go through.”
Parra is a founding board member of the Kino Border Initiative, a board member of the UA School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, and has been involved in the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Nogales Lions Club, and veterans groups.
He thinks Democrats can win the state House for the first time since 1966, and has a plan if they do.
“I think the first thing we should do is sit down with our Republican colleagues and really impress upon them that we want to hear them out… I don’t think that Democrats, when we do take the House, should just take this approach of, ‘Oh, it’s our turn now.’”
As for his future, he says he has no plans when it comes to politics.
“And I believe in term limits.”
(Learn more at parraforazstatehouse.com)
—Dan Shearer