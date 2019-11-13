A month ago, Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick’s campaign team was horrified by a fundraising email sent out by an opponent in the 2020 race for her House seat.
Republican Brandon Martin claimed he needed “ammunition” to take on Kirkpatrick. “Will you load me up with a donation of $5, $10, $25 or more so I can train my sights on Ann Kirkpatrick and remove her from office in 2020?” it read. At the bottom was a bullet with the word “Support” written across it.
The violent imagery is bad enough; doing it in the same congressional district where six people were murdered and Rep. Gabby Giffords was shot during a campaign event in 2011 is despicable.
I don’t know where Brandon Martin found his campaign team, but they’re apparently working for Kirkpatrick now. Her latest campaign email blast aims for the same low bar he set — and reaches it.
An email Nov. 8 from Kirkpatrick’s campaign team claims to be from her “Post Office Protection Task Force,” which doesn’t actually exist.
It warns that President Trump “is on a mission to destroy the U.S. Post Office…” It claims top economists insist the president’s plan “would devastate post offices in 85629” (my ZIP code).
“So please, Dan: Be one of the 7 Democrats in 85629 we need to hear from in order to PROTECT the Post Office.”
I’m neither Democrat nor Republican, and I doubt they really care about saving the post office. So what do we have here?
Surprise! It’s a money grab, and at any cost.
Brandon Martin used guns, Kirkpatrick is using scare tactics — preying on the fears of constituents, particularly in Green Valley, who rely on the postal system.
Kirkpatrick is darned sure the president is going to close down our post offices — but sending $5 her way could turn the tide!
Every link in this pitiful email — all nine of them — takes you to the “Post Office Protection Task Force” survey. It includes such leading and misleading questions as:
•“Do you support protecting the U.S. Post Office?”
•“Are you concerned that without voting by mail, many Americans — especially disabled and elderly Americans — won’t be able to vote?”
•“Did you know that the damage Trump does now could be irreparable?”
•“How worried are you that Trump will GUT vital government services in his last two years in office?”
Kirkpatrick’s email briefly references a December 2018 report by the U.S. Department of the Treasury aimed at pulling the U.S. Postal Service out of the red and putting a sustainable business model in place.
A closer look at that report shows the USPS “is forecast to lose tens of billions of dollars over the next decade” and in 2018, had “$89 billion in liabilities against $27 billion in assets – a net deficiency of $62 billion.”
Sure, blame it on Trump. The postal service hasn’t made a profit in a decade and lost $3.9 billion in fiscal year 2018.
That’s a point lost on Kirkpatrick (whose greasy email offers no solutions, by the way).
The USPS has been swirling around the drain for years and Trump isn’t the first president to try to fix it.
Climbing out
During all of this, the president has managed to do what he does best — confuse the issue at every turn. He turned it into a personal battle with Amazon’s Jeff Bezos last year (Bezos owns The Washington Post, the Post has done some tough reporting on the administration). Trump inaccurately claimed the USPS was losing $1.50 on every package shipped by Amazon. But shipping experts say Amazon has actually been profitable for the USPS.
Trump also went after China, claiming packages sent to the United States were, in essence, subsidized. On that point, he was right. Only it’s the entire world that was feeding at the table of the U.S. Postal Service, even with its wobbly legs.
In September, there was an emergency meeting in Geneva after Trump threatened to pull out of the 145-year-old Universal Postal Union, governed by the United Nations. The UPU is an international collaboration of postal services that makes sure mail delivery gets from one country to another.
The U.S. pointed out inequities in costs and the president scored a win. The Universal Postal Union agreed to rate changes favorable to the United States that will kick in next July. It won’t save our postal system but it’s a move in the right direction.
Given this, Kirkpatrick’s email was as deceiving as it was alarmist.
Going forward
So what do we do with Ann Kirkpatrick, Brandon Martin and so many others sending out campaign material filled with half-truths, questionable surveys and devoid of a plan of their own?
Ignore them.
Unsubscribe from emails, toss the flyers and envelopes, hang up on the robocalls.
All these candidates have one thing in common: They’ll lie to get your vote, whether it’s through fear, twisting the facts or tugging at your heart strings.
What’s worse is that the candidates themselves are actually decent people — I’ve met and talked with Kirkpatrick and Martin several times. But their campaigns are run by people who often have no connections to the community, little loyalty to a candidate beyond a paycheck, and only care about winning. They won’t address trash like this with us, even when they’re caught with their pants down. (Kirkpatrick spokeswoman Abigail O’Brien — office, not campaign — told me she wasn’t familiar with the email and would look it up and get back to me. She hasn’t.)
That doesn’t let the candidates off the hook. They tout themselves as leaders yet can’t control their own campaign staffs. It would be funny if it weren’t so awful.
My advice is to decide which issues are important to you — don’t let them do it for you — then do your own research and draw your own conclusions. Then vote.
Their campaign garbage will always be with us, but that doesn’t mean we have to eat it.
— Dan Shearer