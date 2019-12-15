I hinted at it last Sunday, but here’s your official invite to our Christmas Day open house, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the newspaper office.
We did this in 2017 — just opened the doors for anybody who wanted to swing by for a few minutes or two hours. It’s not an official newspaper event, but the publisher hands over the office to my wife, Carol, and I and we’re glad for it.
Light refreshments, a couple of drawings for gift cards, good conversation, maybe you’ll meet new friends. Mostly we’ll just relax and enjoy.
Greeting you at the door will be Ellen Sussman, longtime freelance writer and our close friend. She did this last time and wants to keep the job. She’s hired, and you don’t have to tip her.
Fun addition this year: We’ll have two displays by local people that will be fun to check out. One will be profiled Christmas Day in the paper. Come over to find out what we’re talking about.
Two more things:
•If you have a treat you want to share, bring it along but it’s certainly not expected. You’re the most important part of this.
•We’ll have a donation box we’ll split between the two food banks in Green Valley and Sahuarita if you’re so led.
The newspaper office is in the Ross/Big Lots Plaza on Nogales Highway, next to Walmart. The entrance is on the side. Plenty of parking.
If you’re with family and friends that day, our best wishes for a Merry Christmas and wonderful new year!
— Dan Shearer