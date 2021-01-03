Before it’s over, GVR’s purchase of the former Canoa Hills clubhouse could end up costing members tens of thousands of dollars, with much of that going to lawyers trying to unwind one of the biggest messes in the organization’s history.
New CEO Scott Somers’ first order of business could be to save the board from itself on this one. He starts Monday.
Here’s how it played out and why it happened that way.
GVR was looking for more club space, and in February paid $1,900 for an appraisal of two properties: the clubhouse and a neighboring large parking lot.
Remember — the clubhouse without the parking lot is worthless; its own tiny parking lot is inadequate.
The clubhouse had been on the market for more than two years at $450,000. The price never budged and a spike in housing prices over the past year did not affect it. Large parking lot: $250,000.
The board OK’d negotiating to buy both and OK’d enough money to do so because it needed both.
The appraisal delivered two wonderful bits of news: The two properties were not worth the combined $700,000 asking price (it appraised them together at $540,000), and the broker said the owner would unload them both for somewhere in the mid-500s.
The asking price is now close to the appraisal. Done deal, right?
Except, it wasn’t. Board President Don Weaver signed a deal — without board approval — paying $504,000 for just the clubhouse. That’s not a typo. GVR paid more than the asking price. Why? Because Weaver and others involved in negotiating (interim CEO Jen Morningstar and director Randy Howard) apparently decided to turn this into a win-win-win. Only, it’s really a win-win-win-lose. And if you’re a GVR member, you’re the “lose” part.
Who wins?
•GVR gets a clubhouse.
•Borderland Investments, owner of both properties, gets a big tax write-off for donating the large parking lot to the non-profit GVR Foundation.
•The GVR Foundation gets a free parking lot that it can lease to GVR to ensure a revenue stream for its charitable pursuits.
•GVR members lose because it remains to be seen what access to the must-have parking lot will cost them. Let’s make a reasonable guess that the lease will be $1,500/month. In three years, GVR could have owned the land outright had it bought it along with the clubhouse. No lease necessary.
What happened? Somebody in GVR decided to give the Foundation a big gift, and at your expense.
Director Mark McIntosh defended the buy on Tuesday, saying the GVR Foundation does a lot of good work, so don’t sweat it. That’s correct, but donations to the Foundation come from people who knowingly and willingly give. Not by GVR members having their pockets picked. GVR members are under no obligation to fund the Foundation, and in this case it has already cost them a substantial amount (that clubhouse GVR bought for $504,000 was appraised on its own at about $380,000). Most directors at Tuesday’s meeting had no problem flushing a couple hundred thousand dollars of GVR money (and counting).
But there’s a bigger problem brewing. GVR is a 501(c)4 non-profit, the Foundation is a 501(c)3. There are rules about gifts and money flying between the two, and it was (wisely) raised in the meeting Tuesday that the IRS might have an opinion.
There’s a lot more to this, but here’s what we know: GVR cut a bad deal to assist the Foundation, and members will pay for it. For how long and how much remains to be seen.
— Dan Shearer