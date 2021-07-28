Green Valley Recreation will vote on a plan today to buy the disintegrating parking lot next to the former Canoa Hills clubhouse it bought last year. They’ll probably vote yes just to put it behind them, but there are a lot of reasons to reconsider.
•GVR is paying the equivalent of $170,000 for a lot it could have had for less than $50,000. Water under the bridge? Not until somebody delivers a reasonable explanation of how it happened and who’s responsible. You can’t learn from your mistakes if you won’t face them. Don Weaver nearly lost his job as board president in January over this (and other missteps) but his friends on the board backed him. Their support ignored a textbook violation of their fiduciary responsibility to members. Here are Weaver’s defiant words after the attempt to oust him. “I think once (CEO) Scott Somers is complete with the negotiation on the parking lot with the foundation, it will prove that what we offered to buy the property for was fair. And the purchase or lease of the parking lot will show that it will be a good deal for everybody.”
How is flushing tens of thousands of dollars a good deal for GVR members?
•The deal is pitched as both sides sharing in the pain of a poor decision. Yet the GVR Foundation gets $110,000 in cash and $60,000 in an in-kind donation of GVR office space it has long occupied. GVR gets nothing. Doesn’t sound like sharing the pain to me. Maybe the better question is why the GVR Foundation hasn’t been paying rent on that space all along. Suddenly, a value has been attached.
•The clubhouse is a gut job. GVR estimates $1.5 million to rehab. I’ll take bets that it’ll be at least a million more. For starters.
This is an unfortunate chapter for GVR, but they did it to themselves. In newspapering terms, we say they turned a one-day story into a months-long story by not fessing up to the errors. Instead, they tried to bury the misdeeds with the help of a pandemic, time and the hiring of a CEO who was handed a rotting mess.
If the board passes this plan to buy the parking lot today, it’ll show only that GVR has learned nothing through all of this and has bought into Weaver’s words that this is “a good deal for everybody.”
— Dan Shearer