The more GVR talks, the less it says.
The evidence is here — a piece we received from the board Thursday afternoon claiming to offer transparency and new information in the search for a CEO.
Let’s just say it plows no new ground.
The piece arrived a few hours after I sent GVR board President Don Weaver an email with follow-up questions from the Nov. 13 train wreck of a board meeting. He didn’t answer me, but I didn’t really need him to.
My first question was whether there was ever a confidentiality clause in the search-firm contract for the new CEO. He’d made a comment at the meeting that suggested there wasn’t, and I’ve since found out that a confidentiality clause never existed. Ever.
Why did we think confidentiality was a search-firm requirement? Because Weaver told us so earlier this month — he said not disclosing the names was a condition of the firm it hired to lead the search. Pretty much in those words.
That was his way of saying, “So just shut up about this, our hands are tied.”
Only, they weren’t.
You’ll see in their piece that they’ve backed off on blaming it on the search firm but still haven’t owned up to the disinformation.
Let’s call this what it is — a betrayal. The entire board saw those words in the newspaper, knew the statement was inaccurate yet none dared cross Weaver or the search committee to set the record straight. They were OK with the lie.
Ralph Andersen and Associates out of California led the CEO search for GVR. The firm — which has a stellar reputation — also led a search in 2018 for the new general manager of Sun City West in the Phoenix area.
I spoke Thursday to George Kuchtyak Jr., president of the Sun City West governing board. He said Andersen did not require anonymity. It was left up to Sun City West. They had more than 700 applicants and disclosed the names of the three finalists in a memo to residents (their population is similar to Green Valley). Then they picked a winner and sent out another memo announcing it.
They had no public meet-and-greets; the candidates met senior staff and were shown around the area by residents, who were told ahead of time they were in town. There was no search committee; the board did all the work.
This was almost how GVR did it, minus the lie and a few other details.
Now, GVR is in the awkward position of investigating the leak of three finalist names that could have been contractually and ethically released at any point anyway. (And the process could cost you thousands of dollars — not that you’ll ever get an exact number out of them.)
I also asked Weaver in that email Thursday morning whether the entire board ever saw Scott Somers’ final contract. Next time you see a board member, why don’t you ask, and use that language — final contract. The one he signed.
Then ask if they know what Somers will be making or how long the contract is. If they’re honest, most will tell you they haven’t seen it.
Because they haven’t.
Next steps
Here’s GVR’s game plan: Hunker down, weather this storm, then pretend like it never happened. They’re good at that.
They know every member attending a meeting these days is silenced by Zoom and distracted by the virus, the holidays and life in general. They don’t have to answer your questions in public and won’t (we’ve already seen that).
If you haven’t already, let them know how you feel. Email the board (board@gvrec.org) and copy interim CEO Jen Morningstar (jen@gvrec.org). Demand integrity, the truth and a few pieces of information.
And maybe a resignation or two.
— Dan Shearer