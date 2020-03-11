If the paper looks a bit thin on news today you can blame reporter Kim Smith. Because she’s no longer a reporter.
Kim — one of the hardest-working journalists I’ve had the pleasure to work with — is now the editor at the Eastern Arizona Courier in Safford, one of our Wick Communications newspapers. She’s also overseeing the Arizona Range News in Willcox and the Copper Era in Clifton/Morenci. One’s an hour north of Safford, the other an hour south. (Why make it easy on her?)
Where’s Safford? Near Mount Graham in Graham County — head east on I-10 and hang a left on SR191 just after Willcox. It’s just over two hours from Green Valley/Sahuarita.
Kim earned the shot at being boss through a strong work ethic, burgeoning management skills and a history of solid work in newspapering. I was part of this history about 20 years ago when she and I went head-to-head while at competing newspapers in the Phoenix area. She beat us more times than I like to admit to.
So you can imagine my delight when I had an opening about three years back and she applied. I tossed aside all the other candidates — Kim was a known quantity and has that proverbial ink in her veins.
She eventually took on a dual role as reporter and assistant editor.
Listing all the terrific work she’s done for Green Valley and Sahuarita would fill several pages — her many awards speak to that. We’re also pretty sure there are more than a few public officials secretly happy she has moved along. Kim is like having 60 Minutes’ Mike Wallace show up at your door — she’s as relentless as she is fair.
Our company gives good people a chance to grow, and that’s why Kim’s now calling Safford home. We did the same last year when Andrew Paxton moved to our flagship paper in Sierra Vista as assistant editor and when ad director Sarah Keith barely beat Kim to Safford earlier this year when she was named publisher.
If you haven’t figured it out, Green Valley is often a training ground for Wick’s 30 papers in 11 states. That leaves us short sometimes, but it’s worth it.
What’s next for us? We have a new reporter starting today (amen and amen) and are looking at another one to start soon. We also have a new ad director on board, Linda Swan, who came via Illinois a couple of weeks ago. She knows her stuff and is glad to be out of the snow.
Be patient, Green Valley. We’re sorting it out and will be back to full strength soon.
Looking for kids!
We’re planning to have breakfast with a bunch of great kids on May 9. That’s when we’ll honor AZ 19 Influential Youths from the Interstate 19 region, Sahuarita to Nogales.
The nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community; we want those folks and the everyday kids who make others’ lives better.
To get the nominations process rolling, just send our publisher, Dru Sanchez, the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. Include their parent/guardian’s names and contact information, the age of the nominee and where they attend school. Include a line or two about why the nominee should be counted among the AZ-19 Influential Youths — what do they do that makes them an asset to our community?
We’re looking for ages kindergarten through senior year of high school. Deadline to nominate somebody is March 29. Reach Dru at: dsanchez@gvnews.com.
— Dan Shearer