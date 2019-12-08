Last spring, we helped about 50 of you download the Green Valley News and/or Sahuarita Sun app at what we called an “app party.” For those of you who were out of town and still haven’t done it, now’s your chance — another party! This one is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at our office.
Besides instant access to news as it’s posted on our websites, we’ll sign you up for a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card, which takes place later that day. Not available? You can still qualify for the drawing by downloading the app online starting today through Dec. 12. When you download it, we’ll get a notice of it and you’re in the drawing (www.gvnews.com/newsapp).
Here’s some of the information I shared in a column in May. Earlier this year, all newspapers across our company started rolling out mobile apps. Here’s what it means to you, but first, some basics.
WHAT’S AN APP?
An app performs a single function — in this case, you tap the Green Valley News or Sahuarita Sun app on your phone or tablet and it takes you directly to our news content. No need to go through Google Chrome, Safari or Firefox to type in the website address. Tap and you’re there.
Apps do lots of things. You might have an app that takes you to Facebook or maybe it’s a map app to help you get somewhere. Some apps track your health — heart rate, how many steps you’ve taken in a day, that type of stuff. Some give you the weather or games or even translate a foreign language.
WHY DO YOU NEED IT?
The app can send you alerts about top stories or breaking news in the community. It’s also a way to prioritize news that’s important to you — local, local, local. You can read it, share it or save it to read later. We have a tutorial video that walks you through it: www.gvnews.com/newsapp
WHO GETS IT?
The app is free to download, but a subscription gives you unlimited access to our online content. If you have a print subscription, you automatically have a digital subscription. It doesn’t cost extra. If you don’t want a print subscription, you can buy annual digital access for $60. Anybody can download the app — subscriber or not.
So come on over from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, and we’ll help you get started.
— Dan Shearer