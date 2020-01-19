New year, same old outcy.
Welcome to Oscar season!
This year, the uproar is over a male sweep of the nominations for best director; top movies dominated by “white men in a state of rebellion”; and writer Stephen King’s tweet that quality, not diversity, gets his vote.
Hollywood’s in a snit, and it would be fun if it weren’t so phony.
Give it a rest, folks. It’s just the movies!
Awards season — Cannes, the Oscars, Golden Globes — can make a movie millions of extra dollars but doesn’t mean much to most of us. Really, we don’t want to be taking our cues from these folks.
But we can still try to wring a little bit of fun out of it. To that end, our Oscar contest is back!
We started this a few years ago when we had a reporter on staff who actually followed this stuff. Then he left and it fell to me, the guy who thinks “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” is movie-making at its pinnacle.
I’ve seen just one of the nine best-picture nominees (“Little Women” — liked it), so I’m no expert. And I can’t enter our contest anyway.
But you can, using the ballot that will be published in the paper Wednesday (and a few times after that). Or you can vote online — go to www.gvnews.com and look for the link Wednesday.
If you’re a movie fan, you’ll like first prize: 25 tickets to High Sierra Desert Sky Cinema in Sahuarita. Second prize is 15 tickets, third is 10. The contest is free, so you can’t really go wrong.
— Dan Shearer
Note to Green Valley: Today’s my 11th anniversary as editor. Wouldn’t trade a minute of it. Thank you.