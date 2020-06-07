Laura Conover is a Democrat running for Pima County attorney. Barbara LaWall is leaving after 24 years in the role and 44 years with the County Attorney’s Office.
I knew a lot about Conover before she came in and I started the conversation something like this: “If I were a poor, mentally ill crack addict, I’d vote for you. But I’m not. What are you going to do for the rest of us?”
That didn’t throw her off, but she got where I was headed.
Laura Conover believes the poor and disenfranchised have been victimized by the legal system and wants to address that. She wants the County Attorney’s Office to focus on violent offenders while backing off on low-level drug cases to give addicts a shot at living worthwhile lives. It makes sense on some levels but the kind of reform she’s talking about is going to take a lot of convincing for some people. But she thinks it’s worth it because it’ll save a lot of taxpayer money and is more humane.
Conover spent time as a public defender, had her own practice for a short time and now manages 400 contract defense attorneys for the Arizona federal court. Along the way, she worked with private companies to help people transitioning out of prison find employment.
Conover thinks our jails are warehouses for poor people and the mentally ill and that’s not right. She says about a third of cases prosecuted in Pima County involve drugs. If we took that money and rolled it into rehab and reform, our community would be better.
Conover says that without intervention, drug offenders come out of prison, get no treatment and wind up back in jail — often after committing a few crimes to get drug money. They’re worse off, we’re worse off.
Those who do come out determined to make things right are often saddled with the “felon” label, which makes finding jobs and housing difficult, she says.
“We asking people to conquer the beast of their life,” she told me. “They conquer the beast but the County Attorney has labeled them a felon for life and they can’t find employment. That’s where we need to be wiser.”
Money spent on “charging and recharging addiction” could be spent on rehabilitation, treatment, reform.
“This is where we have a healthier, safer community.”
There are drug-treatment options in Pima County but they’re no guarantee of success. Drug addiction is vicious, and LaWall’s office recognized it. The DTAP program (Drug Treatment Alternative to Prison) has seen a lot of success over the past 10 years. Drug-addicted criminal defendants plead guilty and get residential treatment for three years instead of prison.
Conover and LaWall have sparred in print. LaWall says Conover has distorted the facts and “misrepresents my record as Pima County attorney.” She said Conover’s assertion that the office primarily prosecutes low-level, non-violent offenses involving a small amount of drugs is inaccurate.
“The crimes we prosecute most are DUI, domestic violence, and aggravated assault,” she wrote in a recent opinion piece.
Conover dismisses the public dust-up.
“I’m not running against Barbara LaWall. She’s retiring. Any decent agency must embrace change to be healthy.”
Conover says “current efforts at reform aren’t reaching the numbers in play.”
She said DTAP isn’t enough and might not be the right program.
“That is the question for the next County Attorney.”
Conover wants to put more power into the hands of her prosecutors to address high turnover and morale problems in the office. She wants high-quality, ethical leadership.
“I want to trust them to keep their file from beginning to end” — and give them power to make calls they don’t have now.
She’s talking about prosecutorial discretion, which largely means not going after everything. She sees a world where more money is spent on treatment, less on incarceration and that there will be — with some convincing and incentives — worthwhile job opportunities for offenders being released into society.
“When we don’t intervene, they come out, no treatment, they come in and out of the jail — that’s precisely what creates the burglary rings,” she says of crimes spawned by drug use.
But let’s get beyond drugs.
Conover agrees scams, particularly those targeting the elderly, are a big problem.
“We call them scam artists for a reason, they’re good at it,” she says.
She wants to bolster the county’s financial crimes unit and do a big public-service push “right away.”
The push: “There is no shame in this (being scammed), report it here — and it’s a local number. And help us go after this.”
(Find out more at LauraConover.com)
— Dan Shearer