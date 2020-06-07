The best part about moving is that it forces you to go through your stuff and toss or give away what you don’t want to box up and haul to the new place.
Saturday was moving day. We’ve left our place near Walmart after 10 years and now are in Green Valley Village. It’s a homecoming of sorts — the paper was at the village for 20 years. (We’re on the west side near the laundry mat, Suite 24. Give us a few days to settle in...)
It’s a lot smaller, but it’s also temporary. We’ve bought land and plan to put up a building.
We like GV Village — good restaurants, a farmer’s market and trees. We miss trees.
What we won’t miss is a bunch of stuff we’d like to put into your hands.
We have desks, tape dispensers, chairs, tables, even a green couch. We have lots of office-type stuff (two copy machines!) and lots of odds and ends. I think I saw a video camera in the pile, too.
Come on over to the OLD building (around the corner from Big Lots/Ross) from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
The rules are simple: We don’t deliver, you need to have it out of here by noon that day, and you set the price for what you buy. All donations — every penny — go to The Animal League of Green Valley.
— Dan Shearer